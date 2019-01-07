1/7 Letters: The controversy around the South Wake Park Property has been misrepresented.

A needed park
On June 18, the Wake County Commissioners voted to purchase a beautiful piece of property in Southern Wake County to ensure that the fastest growing part of our community would have access to public greenspace. Now, Vice Chairman Ford wants to sell the designated park land as surplus property. We should not allow that to happen.
Ford has consistently presented a false narrative of what this project is, and I am writing in hopes of clearing that up.
While most of Wake has access to larger, regional park areas, this part of the county does not. Since the land is a former golf course, strategically landscaped cleared space, 4.5 miles of paved trails and parking lots already exist. The cost to implement the minor upgrades necessary is a small fraction of the amount that Commissioner Ford has reported.
The park has the support of many different parties, including the Conservation Fund, Wake County’s Open Space and Parks Advisory Committee, the Capital Group Sierra Club, the Triangle Greenways Council, the former Director of Parks for Wake County, the mayors of Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs, and thousands of local residents. The citizens of Wake voted resoundingly (68%) to approve the Parks, Greenways, Recreation and Open Space Bond in November.
If we do not preserve this land for our kids and families, the space will be lost forever. On January 7, the Board of Commissioners will vote on whether or not this park sold. If you believe in protecting this space, you can reach all seven county commissioners at once by emailing commissioners@wakegov.com.
Patricia Goodwin, Representative for the South Wake Park Project
Fuquay-Varina
Responsible withdrawal
I hope, along with the author of the letter “Permanent occupiers” (Jan. 3) , that the days of sending our soldiers to become a permanent occupying force are over. Unlike the author of the letter, I don’t think it’s possible to rely on Donald Trump’s gut to make that happen.
More than just troop removal is needed. Veterans for Peace advocate an end to the devastating bombing campaign and diplomacy, as the troops withdraw, aimed at preventing Turkish President Erdogan from attacking the Kurdish communities in Northern Syria. The U.S. also must eliminate the Muslim immigration ban and accept more Syrian refugees.
Wars begun by the U.S. 17 years ago have solved no problems and instead have increased violence and terrorism in the region. Warfare in the Middle East will end only with intensive diplomacy and negotiations. A weapons embargo will help. We could hope that President Trump’s heart, as well as his gut, would tell him that wars need to cease because of the suffering and misery they cause.
Joe Burton
Raleigh
Beneficial cuts
The Paul Krugman column the N&O published from the New York Times on Jan. 3 was a little much. Krugman’s opinion was substantiated with not one fact or number, but you printed it anyway, because it denigrated President Trump and his new tax cut legislation.
I’m sure the “big” corporations benefited, but Krugman was citing overseas benefits and “bringing the money home” as part of the tax cut legislation. He offered nothing more than essentially “he hasn’t seen it.” Well quit looking at the big guys. The tax cuts have most definitely helped me and my company. As a small business, I have been able to use the new tax law to open another location, which enabled me to hire an additional 25 employees. This offered another great restaurant to the local community, which increased the local sales taxes paid to our local government. I’ve also increased the amount of income taxes being paid.
Krugman states, “the tax cut probably will makes America poorer.” At least I offer living proof that it has benefited me, Raleigh, my 25 new employees, Wake County and the U.S. Government.
Randy Wilson
Raleigh
Changing politics
Regarding Michael Jacobs’ op-ed column, “Bias stifles campus speech at UNC-CH,” (Jan. 1). At my conservative state university (Texas A&M) 35 years ago, partisan politics wasn’t discussed. There was an understanding that the Republican-led government was going about the business of running America, not dictating social policy.
Today, this country is led by a craven liar who can’t keep a team. Supported by many Republicans, Trump’s efforts have lead to increased racism, classism, sexism, environmental rollbacks, the fight for affordable healthcare, denigration of the free press and denial of scientific facts. Intelligent people recognize this. So if you publicly claim climate change isn’t real, some races are better, or that the current president represents good Christian values, reasonable people are going to call you out on it. Thank God for students, academics, the progressive universities, and the free press for continuing to call this regressive ideology for what it is.
Kevin Nesbitt
Apex
