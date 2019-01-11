Reading the tea leaves on NC’s top elections

As co-chairs of the Durham City-County Committee on Confederate Monuments and Memorials, we are writing to emphatically state that we stand by our report and urge those interested in this issue to read it:

To be clear, our Committee never recommended that the base of Durham’s existing Confederate veterans memorial be moved to a predominately African-American cemetery. Never. We recommended that the base be incorporated into a new memorial that includes a section honoring Union veterans and a section honoring enslaved people, to date largely written out of our history.



