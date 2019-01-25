1/26 Letters: I am a pro-life student. Why wasn’t my cause covered?

March For Life
My name is Lily, and I am a senior in high school. For the past two years, I have promoted and led a group to the March For Life. This has been a fast growing group of students, not only in my school, but across the nation. I put in hours of hard work for this group because being pro-life is a huge part of my political beliefs and my faith life.
As a teenager, I don’t pick up the newspaper, but knowing that there was definitely going to be an article about the event I attended, I was very excited to read Saturday’s paper. Quickly realizing there was no article, I kept my hopes up for Sunday. When Sunday came, I saw nothing about March For Life, but saw that there was an article about the Women’s March on the second page. I was mad, angry, and frustrated. I do not ask for a front page article, but at least give this generation of pro-life the recognition we deserve.
Lily Ruocchio
Raleigh
Remembering victims
Next year will mark a century since the infamous lynching of a young African-American man in Person County — the only documented lynching case in the county. The victim, Ed Roach from Reidsville was employed by Nello Teer, a prominent Durham businessman, who wrote a letter stating that Roach was working at the time of the crime of which he was accused. On July 7, 1920, a mob of approximately 200 masked men stormed the jail in Roxboro and took the incarcerated man to a local African-American church, where he was lynched and riddled with bullets. The tree on which the lynching occurred was subsequently removed, roots and all, by the men of the church.
A memorial service will be held for the victim at the church where this travesty occurred, Shady Hill Baptist Church. The public is invited to the service at 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2.
Unfortunately, we cannot undo the injustices of the past. However, recognizing them and honoring the victims of such heinous actions together make a leap in reconciliation. Participation in this special memorial service is a small way we as citizens can support Jefferson’s premise that “all men are created equal.”
Michael E. Rudder
Leasburg
Not working?
In response to your article titled “A Durham mom went with her son to in-school suspension. She wasn’t happy with what she saw.” As a student myself, I see day in and day out how having a student in a classroom that is being disruptive is counterproductive to being at school. I am well aware that there is an issue with school suspensions and the race issue that comes with it. I applaud the parent for coming to her son’s school to see what the alternative to an out-of-school suspension is all about. I think it is important for adults to understand what a student may face if he or she acts up in class.
I feel that the frustration displayed by the mom is well founded. The entire purpose of school is to learn and be given instruction, even when in punishment. I personally find the fact that four of the students’ teachers could apparently not be bothered to find work for him to do speaks to a larger problem within the school system. How can they criticize the student for not working, when he is given none?
Braden Maxwell
New Hill
Dangerous toys
Its ridiculous that Bird has asked customers to complain to Raleigh about Bird’s recent price increases. Yes, Raleigh has imposed fees on scooter companies to cover the cost of enforcing public safety, but it was Bird’s decision to pass on this cost to customers rather than investors. If anyone doubts the need for safety enforcement, visit downtown on a warm day after school. Worry when scooters drive down the sidewalk with multiple other scooters angled across the base, so pedestrians face fast moving, three foot obstacles. Note with sadness the scooter parked in the handicapped space and move it if you can. Cringe when scooters ride against one-way traffic. Drive behind a scooter after dark with only a tiny, dim light to alert you there’s a vulnerable rider just ahead. Car drivers, pedestrians, and scooter customers are at risk. Bird cannot have its cake and eat it too.
Catherine M Colvard
Raleigh
