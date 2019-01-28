1/28 Letters: Thanks for pointing out where the NRA is spending my money.

Burr and NRA
I thank you very much for running the Jan. 14 Charlotte Observer editorial about gun control and denouncing the NRA for supporting Sen. Richard Burr. It should encourage millions of NRA members and legitimate gun owners to contribute to Burr and other like-minded representatives. I am sure they are also pleased with the NRA and how successful their Political Victory Fund (PVF) is, and I would also expect that it would stimulate many more law-abiding gun owners to join the NRA.
I have been an NRA member for some 56 years and a contributor to their Political Victory Fund (PVF). I am also pleased to see that my donations are being well spent to protect my God-given constitutional rights.
If not for the efforts of the NRA, our Second Amendment rights would be further infringed by a traitorous coalition who actually wants to leave us defenseless in the face of an ever-expanding and powerful government. Guns are used by citizens to defend themselves, family, and homes from criminals.
I am sure the NRA is also pleased by your editorial because of the stimulus it gives to their millions of members.
Donald Holloway
Chapel Hill
Juvenile behavior
In regards to those opinions stating Democrats have elected a group of foul mouthed children (“Real problems,” Jan. 24), I would submit that the most foul-mouthed and juvenile behavior of all is exhibited nearly daily by the person occupying the White House. This person has lowered the standards for intelligent discussion to all-time lows. Civility is cast aside in favor of tweeting insults and name calling. Compromise is ignored in favor of an I-win-you-lose zero-sum game. In the past two years, this kind of discourse has become commonplace.
Terry Krauss
Carrboro
Not in NC
Speaker of the House, Tim Moore, recently offered for the president to come to Raleigh to give the State of the Union address. I personally would have been furious if he had accepted, and I do not think I would have been alone. The cost would be a waste at a time when it is needed. I am so glad the president declined the invitation, and it has just reinforced my feelings about “out for themselves“ politicians. Just for transparency, I have lived here all my life, am a registered Republican and never worked for the federal government.
Debbie Harmon
Raleigh
Medicare for All
A popular definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Blue Cross/Shield NC plans to give accountable care organizations (ACOs) one more chance, despite ample evidence that ACOs have consistently failed to achieve meaningful savings. Why? Because Blue Cross and other insurers are fighting for survival in a failed business model. They realize that the future of American health care is a single payer system, such as Improved Medicare for All, with elimination of for-profit insurance companies. How long must we tolerate their futile ploys to appear relevant, while they continue to waste our premium dollars? Congressional hearings on Medicare for All will soon begin. Pay attention, and urge your representatives to make it a reality. It’s a healing dose of medicine we need to take sooner rather than later.
George Bohmfalk, MD
Charlotte
Personal responsibility
The 2018 October climate change report left everyone, politician and civilian alike, faced with a decision: react or continue on, business as usual. The abundance of climate action discourse, media, and community movements radiate positive change, but what I cannot seem to grasp is the lackluster change in our daily lives. Advanced climate change is a sudden reality check, but we aren’t responding to it like it is. Grocery stores still have plastic bags, coffee shops keep refilling their landfill cups. Constant traffic prevails and never-ending development is rampant throughout our cities. Meanwhile, a large part of the population seems to respond with, ‘yeah, it’s scary and it sucks,’ while refusing to take this matter personally.
We need more than a reality slap in the face. We need to dismantle sources that rely on the fossil fuel industry rather than attacking the industry alone. We must demand equality for all races, cultures, and genders, as well as regain respect and love for Earth. We can let this disaster change humanity, or we can prevent this disaster by changing humanity.
Darya Silchenko
Boone
Comments