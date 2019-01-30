1/30 Letters: Move fast on climate change.

Climate crisis
As a youth in America today, the lack of action on climate change is frightening. My generation, and those who come after me, will experience the worst effects of climate change. I will have to bear the brunt of future hurricanes, endure the extreme temperatures, and accept the large loss of available food due to the climate-compromised agriculture industry.
According to the 2018 National Climate Assessment released by the U.S. government, we can only thwart these impacts by preventing global temperatures to not rise over 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2025, which is a courageous goal, but it is not nearly enough. In order to ensure a safe future for generations to come, we must switch to 100 percent renewable energies in the very near future. The Green New Deal, legislation proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, entails just that within the next 12 years. A select committee has been proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives to develop policies for the plan. I encourage all NC Congressmen to endorse and sign onto this committee.
Ember Penney
Pittsboro
Broken system
Our immigration system is broken, and as of now we are holding an estimated twelve million undocumented immigrants within the United States. The representatives of the US were elected to serve the people, particularly on matters relating to safety and security, but for years they have ignored the problem. It is the job of our government to deny anyone who attempts to enter our country illegally and provide those who chose a legal route an accessible and timely way to do so. The undocumented immigrants who are entering the country are receiving government benefits, and we have no way to identify someone’s legal status without immigration officials or federal workers. Until Congress takes action to destroy many of the methods being used to immigrate illegally to our country, the United States will continue to face terrible conditions on the southern border. Our future as a country depends on the decisions that we take to solve this problem, and I encourage you to speak with your local representatives by urging them to take action on the matter.
Daniel Peterman
Chapel Hill
Too onerous?
The recent letter (“Voters disenfranchised,” Jan. 25) stating why “The Democratic Party is the usurper of all our voting rights!” in the Mark Harris – Dan McCready 9th District congressional election deserves an award for blatant hypocrisy.
A state elections board audit of 4.8 million votes cast in the 2016 general election found one case of in-person voter impersonation, yet Republicans have been dead set on imposing discriminatory voter ID requirements, plus other voter suppression techniques — including no voting on the Saturday before Election Day, reduction of early voting times, no same-day registration, no 16 or 17 year-old pre-registration and unprecedented gerrymandering.
And now Republicans complain that the investigation is taking too long into why a large number of absentee ballots appear to be “lost” and early vote totals were illegally given to someone from the Harris campaign. A thorough the investigation continued by the new North Carolina Board of Elections to start on Jan. 31 is too onerous?
As I said, hypocrisy on steroids!
Bert Bowe
Pittsboro
New members
U.S. Rep. George Holding’s bill for term limits leaves out the obvious, there are already term limits: elections. If a representative or senator feels they should only be in Washington, D.C., for a set number of years, then do not run again! Simple as that. The electorate can also make the decision for them by not re-electing the incumbent.
By forcing out those with experience, we will be in a constant state of getting new members up to speed. Not always a good thing.
Leigh LeClair
Cary
Thank you
This is a heartfelt thank you to all the people at RDU that helped to save my life recently. When I realized I needed medical attention, I asked the woman sitting next to me to ask the gate attendant. She immediately went into action, and in a short time I had a team of people working to save my life. Thanks to the American Airlines personnel, the police, the EMT team and especially the good woman sitting next to me. I’d never had a heart attack before, so it was not clear to me I was having one. I’m alive and well thanks to those folks and all the amazing nurses and doctors at Rex Hospital. I’m home now and grateful to have another day with loved ones. Thank you for the bottom of my perfectly working heart.
Joyce Marcus
Hillsborough
