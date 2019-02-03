2/3 Letters: Can we really trust this bipartisan board to act impartially?

Partisan boards
Thank you, Charlotte Observer reporter Jim Morrill, for pointing out the dirty little secret about the state and county boards of elections. (“New NC election board could steer the 9th District to resolution - or stalemate,” Jan. 28) The boards are not meant to be fair and impartial. They are partisan schemes designed by the old establishment parties to maintain their control over the electoral system. NC deserves better. We need an independent agency to administer all elections, or at least one that includes all political parties and independents and where no one group holds majority membership.
Brian Irving
Cary
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Durham GOP
On social media and in emails, I continue to hear a similar sentiment: ‘Durham is lost’ or ‘Durham is past the point of return.’ These comments naturally come from my Republican friends, colleagues and supporters. I have to admit that the political hue in Durham has become the deepest shade of blue I could ever imagine, since my moving to the area as a newlywed in year 2000. Some have moved away since then, finding more ‘moderate’ pastures in nearby counties, but I’ve stayed.
Why haven’t I moved away? Well, I see our government as reminiscent of a see-saw. The see-saw wasn’t designed to be one-sided. In Durham, our politics have become one-sided, and I contend that because of this it doesn’t work for many of its citizens. In my 19 years in Durham, the poor aren’t amassing any more wealth, and the schools aren’t any better. Conservatives have ideas for a safer, more prosperous community. We invite all registered Republicans to our 2019 Durham GOP Convention, March 2 at the DPS Staff Development Center. Come prepared to hear our plan.
Immanuel C. Jarvis, Chairman, Durham County Republican Party
Durham
Bipartisan solution
Whatever politicians may eventually conclude about the security of our southern border, our military leaders have identified climate change as a threat to the security of the entire nation. The Department of Defense 2014 Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap identified climate change as a stressor that would “accelerate conflict and instability detrimental to U.S. interests.” And that it would impact military readiness. In NC, Hurricane Florence caused $3.6 billion of damage to Camp Lejeune.
To address climate change, the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividends Act was introduced in both houses of the last Congress by Republicans and Democrats. The proposal is market-based, revenue-neutral, and would create jobs. Last week, it was re-introduced in the House of Representatives.
The EICDA should also be re-introduced in the Senate. Sen. Thom Tillis was quoted by the Center for Climate & Security last summer as recognizing the need to “build a coalition of people in the middle that actually want to solve the problem.” He now has an opportunity to build such a coalition. Tillis should lead Senate Republicans and Democrats in support of the EICDA to address climate change as an indisputable threat to our national security.
Jacob B. Van Kretschmar
Raleigh
DMV move
The move of DMV to Rocky Mount is a good thing for Eastern NC, which has had a struggling economy for years with high unemployment. How could the compassionate mayor of Raleigh not be supportive of this move when her city is booming? The state could consider moving much of its IT and help desk services to these counties. There are several suffering counties close to universities such as ECU which would help provide qualified workers.
Don Fulford
Raleigh
Second language
The Chinese official quoted in a recent article (“Chinese official criticizes Duke email on the usage of Chinese,” Jan 30) rightfully is critical of the Duke faculty members who found it “rude” when Chinese students spoke Chinese on campus. I assume that these faculty members have never studied or worked in a country where English is not the primary language. If they had, they would realize how exhausting it can be to constantly speak a language not your own, and how difficult it can be to have a clear, nuanced conversation in that language.
Of course, English is the appropriate language inside the Duke classroom. But outside the classroom — in fact, in any public place on the Duke campus or elsewhere in this country — the spoken language may be English, but it may also be Chinese, Spanish, German, Russian, Arabic, or any of the other languages spoken around the world. And no one should be criticized or looked down upon because of the language they choose to speak. Doing so is tacit discrimination. Rather, bilingual and multilingual individuals should be admired for their linguistic abilities.
Sharon McDonald
Raleigh
Dress code
I suggest that the public schools adopt a uniform policy. In high school, we wore two skirts, four blouses, and two sweaters for four years. Of course, we swore we would never wear brown again! Not only did the policy save our parents a lot of money, but it kept the prying eyes to a minimum. We actually had to pay attention to the teachers and learn something. We left the short shorts for the weekend.
Mary Dunson
Cary
NC native
I wish I knew sports statistics better. However, I am a Los Angeles Rams fan this year and loving Todd Gurley, running back. I encourage my fellow North Carolinians to support LA this Sunday and to pull for our NC native superstar, Todd Gurley II from Tarboro. He was named 2011 NC Player of the Year in high school (rushing 2,600 yards; 38 touchdowns) and 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year (rushing 1,106 yards; 19 touchdowns). He went to the University of Georgia and broke the hearts of NC coaches. So let’s pull for him now to do well in Super Bowl.
I know it is hard for New Orleans Saints fans to join me. The referees seemed to be ignoring interference calls in the playoffs on both sides. Let’s all pull for Todd from Tarboro!
Deborah Swain
Raleigh
Relevant experience
Perhaps Howard Shultz can use his experience at Starbucks to make Americans happy with an overpriced government.
Mike Tillman
Raleigh
Comments