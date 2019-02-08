Smart meters shouldn’t be forced on customers

In this Sept. 28, 2010, file photo, Central Maine Power technician Gary Sturgis installs one of the company’s first “smart meters” at an apartment building in Portland, Maine. Maine’s Supreme Court ruled on, Jan. 26, 2016, affirmed a decision by the Maine Public Utilities Commission that Central Maine Power’s “smart meter” system poses no credible threat to the health and safety of customers. (AP Photo/Joel Page, File) Joel Page AP