2/19 Letters: NC lawmakers step up for fair elections

Common sense bill
I would like to express my gratitude and admiration to Representatives McGrady, Hardister, Reives and Turner for sponsoring HB 69, which is a good first step in ending partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina. At a time in which the average politician talks of bi-partisan cooperation but votes lockstep with his or her party, it is refreshing to see a truly bi-partisan bill sponsored by members of both parties. I think it is especially courageous of Rep. Chuck McGrady and Rep. Jon Hardister, members of the majority party, to sponsor this common sense bill, valuing equality and fairness above party power. Hopefully, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, who proposed a similar bill ten years ago when they were in the minority party, will find similar courage to renounce shortsighted party politics and support this important bill.
Rick Wynne
Raleigh
Insufficient planning
Your Sunday story about stores without cashiers made no mention of the many thousands of people who will lose their jobs to this new technology. And a few years later, many truck drivers will also be unemployed, when driverless vehicle technology becomes safe. I’m not against this progress. But, we must understand what this will do to entry-level, low skill jobs and plan for the day when there will be no jobs for large segments of our population.
Becky Harper
Cary
Mayors and ICE
The duplicity of the mayors that refuse to cooperate with ICE is astounding (“7 NC Mayors: ICE Raids Have Terrorized Communities,” Feb. 14). In fact, they can stop the problem by applying the operating norms among law enforcement jurisdictions: mutual aid and cooperation. When ICE cooperation is followed, raids would be necessary much less often, and the problem would be drastically reduced. If they desire to change the law, let them proceed by the political process. When local officials take the law into their own hands, they become the promoters of chaos. To be consistent, they must stand ready to allow others to ignore the law of their jurisdictions. I doubt their willingness to go along with that.
Smoke Betts
Cape Carteret
No comparison
Please do not discontinue “Non Sequitur” from the Comics page. This comic strip is a continuing source of genial humor, common sense, and plain truth. Be assured that the cries to remove it are largely politically motivated — an attempt to withdraw from public access a largely centrist comic strip that sometimes leans left. We have seen much, much worse extremism from President Trump and his defenders on a daily basis.
WD Gaither
Cary
Honor education
Since there are various articles in your paper about Wake County Schools, I want to jump on here. In May 2018, Farmington Woods International School was rated “Best In The Nation.” Your coverage for this honor was one sentence tucked in an article several pages into the paper. Do we not place a premium on education and our students in Wake County?
We are surrounded by numerous prestigious educational institutions that draw a large percentage of students from local schools. It would be great to support and bolster our future leaders with recognition for all the many efforts that are invested in every school.
Helena Blankenship
Cary
Other emergencies
Is Congress going to sit back and allow President Trump to declare a national emergency and set a precedent that negates the value of the legislative branch of our government? If they do, then I wholeheartedly expect the next Democrat president to do the same to fix several other perceived “emergencies,” including:
1. Healthcare for all that ensures equal access to medical services.
2. Gun Control, setting strict standards that addresses the onslaught of mass murders.
3. Counteracting human impacts to our environment.
As much as I loathe the thought of any American president acting in a dictatorial fashion, maybe history will prove that this is exactly what was needed to finally bring about the medical, environmental and firearm regulations that are long overdue.
Kathy Repass
Cary
Costly fence
Apparently the president is getting 55 miles of border fence for 1.3 billion dollars. To put it in terms that homeowners can understand, this fence cost $4,734.85 per foot! That must be a very nice fence!
Don Francisco
Pittsboro
