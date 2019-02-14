We’re looking for Triangle newcomers

Newcomers move into the Triangle at a rapid rate — 65 per day in Wake County alone. Where are they coming from? Why are the coming? How are they changing local markets and cultures? How much will the Triangle’s population grow and what does it mean for our towns, cities and counties in the future?
The N&O will consider these and other questions at it’s next Community Voices forum titled “Hello, neighbor.” The free forum featuring a panel of demographic and planning experts will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Feb 27 at the NC Museum of History. Please register for a seat at eventbrite.com.
But first we’d like to hear from newcomers about the reasons they moved here and their impressions of their new home. If you’re a newcomer — here a year or less — we’d like to hear your story. Call or write to Ned Barnett at 919-829-4512, or nbarnett@newsobserver.com
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments