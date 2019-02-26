2/26 Letters: Harris shouldn’t be allowed to run in the new election.

Harris’ ‘good name’
Let me get this straight. Mark Harris gets on the stand to testify and calls for a new election, only after his son refutes most of his comments about not knowing anything was wrong with McCrae Dowless. It seems to me that both Harris and Dowless should indicted for election fraud. Then we have Dallas Woodhouse trying to put a positive spin on it, after declaring numerous times that there was “no fraud.” Yes, there should be a new election, but Mark Harris should not be allowed to run. Woodhouse should step down, because he is the wrong person to head up the GOP party in our fine state.
Harris said, “the Democrats and liberal media have spared no expense disparaging my good name” and blamed “a liberal activist” for the whole episode. Sorry, Rev. Harris, but you did a good job of disparaging your own name. I expected more from a Baptist Minister. At least your son knows right from wrong.
Bob LeBowsky
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Cary
Judicial opinion
Wake County Superior Court Judge G. Bryan Collins took it upon himself to tell the majority of NC voters what we really think. In his ruling he showed us that our votes don’t really count.
I am beside myself with the gall of his ruling. He had no right telling we the people what is right. I’m not sure what if any recourse I have, but would love to sue him back to reality. This is disrespecting the very law you are suppose to uphold. If any lawyer who respects the law seeking justice, if I have a lawsuit. I’d love to hear from a lawyer who wants to represent me.
Jeffrey Spangler
Greensboro
Both sides
I think the N&O has gone overboard in trying to make every reader happy. You have removed comics that were popular with at least half of your readers and replaced them with fluff. I enjoyed both Mallard Fillmore and Doonesbury, but didn’t always agree with them. It was good to see both views. As long as the comics are not vicious, then let them stay. Comics may be the only political education many people understand or take the time to read, so give them both sides.
Betty Anne Lennon
Raleigh
Love thy neighbor
Kudos to Katie Mgongolwa for the Feb. 14 letter, “Ice Arrests.” As a yard sign and bumper sticker say: “First, they came for the immigrants.” Trump has few skills, but one is tapping into paranoia and xenophobia. He’s really good at that and at pooh-poohing facts, such as 1) the vast majority of immigrants pay taxes, 2) crime rates are lower where the immigrant population is higher, 3) immigrants start new businesses at a higher rate than non-immigrants, 4) this country needs young, hard-working people in industries like agriculture and construction, and few citizens will take those jobs. We should be grateful that others can and will, and we should pay them well for their hard, essential labor.
Kudos also to Durham’s new sheriff, Clarence Birkhead, for refusing to cooperate with ICE by holding people in jail after their release date. It would be wonderful if the computer link that automatically alerts ICE to immigration status whenever anyone is arrested could be severed. No wall will prevent people under threat of death, violence or starvation from trying to go to a safer place. Many of those willing to be cruel to immigrants call themselves Christians. Whatever happened to “love thy neighbor?”
Joan F. Walsh
Durham
National Stupidity Day
We must commemorate the actions of Feb 21 by naming it “National Stupidity Day.” Nothing less can honor the acts and speech of actor Jussie Smolette, Congressmen Mark Harris and conservative commentator Roger Stone getting caught violating the norms (and laws) of our American culture so spectacularly on the same day. Viva National Stupidity Day!
Rev. Dick Weston
Chapel Hill
Expected more
As a practicing Roman Catholic, I read with interest the articles on the Vatican sex abuse meeting. Since the US Bishops were forbidden to discuss this in their November meeting, I expected much more from this gathering in Rome. The meeting was called as a result of “the Summer of Shame” when Cardinal McCarrick was finally exposed for his abuses for over 30 years. The fact that the talks were not extended to the horrible abuses of power and predation on seminarians is unfathomable. It is past time for the #Me Too Movement to invade the church and for believers to boldly say no more.
Edie Szyperski
Raleigh
Comments