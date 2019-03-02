It’s time to modernize NC’s ABC stores

When it comes to liquor control, the status quo no longer serves North Carolina well. On behalf of the thousands of businesses that we collectively represent in North Carolina, the NC Retail Merchants Association and NC Restaurant & Lodging Association advocate for common-sense reform to the state’s control system. With 170 different ABC boards currently operating 430 stores across the state, the monopoly system of liquor control is cumbersome, inefficient, and outdated.
State Rep. Chuck McGrady made the first move last week by filing House Bill 91 based on recommendations outlined in a report released last week by the General Assembly’s nonpartisan Program Evaluation Division (PED). The report supports the idea that transitioning to a modern licensure model seen in the majority of other states is possible but stops short of endorsing an overhaul.
McGrady’s bill is a good first step and aims to improve state control of liquor, but we maintain that the state should get out of the business of selling liquor entirely. North Carolina would benefit far more from a licensure system modeled on the way we already sell beer and wine. The licensure model ensures public safety and tax collection while streamlining operations and enabling private sector investment.
Here are just a few of the reasons we believe the current system doesn’t work:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Divided Focus: There is no other product that the state government is selling. A regulatory body charged with both regulating a product while also raising significant revenue from that same product is inherently conflicted.
Duplication of Resources: 170 ABC Boards are performing a function that could be carried out by elected County Commissioners and City Council members that are already accountable to their constituents to receive and distribute revenues.
Businesses face an archaic way of ordering, receiving, and selling spirits: For example, restaurants and bars must pick up orders from the ABC store in the trunk of their cars – delivery is not offered. Most ABC stores will not accept electronic payment, so wholesale customers must pay with cash or certified check. Getting specialty products or local products is often impossible, and out of stocks are commonplace. Unfortunately, local ABC boards have little incentive to improve or adapt due to lack of competition.
Limits to consumer choice by decreasing selection: Citing greater demands on the capacity of its state-operated warehouse facilities in Raleigh, through which every single product must pass, in November 2018 the NC ABC Commission pledged to cut the number of brands available in North Carolina to just 2,300 selections (including size variations). The ABC claims that its goal is to “provide the optimum selection of products and sizes to meet customer expectation” but this action will further limit customer choices. We believe customers deserve more choices, not fewer.
Stifling local distillery business: In a time when local products are the mainstays of restaurant and bar menus, the NC ABC Commission recently notified suppliers that they would be enforcing profit thresholds for all brands in order to cut the number of brands they carry. This action will result in many North Carolina distilleries losing their listings and possibly going out of business entirely. We want our distilleries to continue to grow, create jobs, and provide our members and their customers with a great selection of local products.
Consumer access: As the state with the 9th largest population, North Carolina has the second lowest outlet density nationwide with only .58 ABC stores per 10,000 people. The large majority of those stores are only open until 9:00 pm and are closed on Sundays.
Furthermore, recent polling shows that most North Carolinians do not want the government in the business of selling liquor. A January 2019 statewide Mason-Dixon poll of 625 registered voters shows that the majority support North Carolina getting out of the business of selling liquor and instead regulating it like beer and wine. Regardless of region, sex, age, race, and party registration, the poll shows that most voters believe the state is in a better position to control the sale of liquor if they are regulating the product and no longer selling it.
The transition from a state run system to a private system must be done in a responsible manner which includes protecting state and local revenues, maintaining a strong regulatory agency like the NC ABC Commission to regulate permittees, and bringing North Carolina in-line with neighboring states with regard to the number of retail outlets per capita.
Modernizing this outdated system would result in greater product selection, better customer service, improved efficiency, and modernized commerce. North Carolina’s citizens and businesses are ready for real change.
Andy Ellen is president and general counsel for the NC Retail Merchants Association. Lynn Minges is president and CEO of the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Comments