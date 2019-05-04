N&O forum will explore traffic headaches and alternative cures

Wake County voters appeared poised Tuesday to approve a half-cent sales tax increase to boost transit options, including increased bus service and commuter rail. 2013 News & Observer file photo

The geography of the Triangle hasn’t changed, but the time it takes to get around has grown.

Planning on going from Raleigh to Durham at 5 p.m. on a weekday? You’d better allow for the trip to take two times longer than usual . Are you getting on the Outer Loop at at 7:30 a.m. on a workday? You’ll be on it, but barely moving.. Even smaller Triangle towns now have rush-hour traffic that slows to a crawl.

Most motorists think there aren’t options for getting from here to there. As the Triangle has grown rapidly, efforts to build commuter and light rail lines have failed. But there are alternatives to the car: travel by express bus, go by train between Raleigh and Durham, commute by bike, rent a scooter, use the vast greenway network or walk.

The News & Observer’s next Community Voices will review what’s causing the Triangle’s mounting traffic headaches and how travel alternatives — and long-term planning — can provide relief. The free public forum will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the N.C. Museum of History. Please register in advance at communityvoicesnc.eventbrite.com