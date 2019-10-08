10/8 Letters: Trump is abandoning those who fought and bled with the US

US about-face

Regarding “US troops start pullout from along Turkey’s border in Syria,” (Oct. 7):

So the U.S. government turns its back on Kurdish militias in northern Syria after those militias played a big part in defeating the Islamic State militants in that country.

Last January, President Trump threatened to “devastate Turkey economically” if it attacked Kurdish forces. Pentagon officials are on record recommending we not withdraw from Syria, even after victory over the Islamic State has been declared, as it is still a very unsettled place.

Nevertheless, Trump has decided to abandon those who fought and bled with us, so that President Erdogan of Trukey can send in the Turkish army.

To get this about-face from the U.S., I have to wonder did Erdogan agree to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden?

Jim Senter, Rougemont

Federal funding

Regarding “Academic freedom” (Oct. 6 Forum):

This ACLU representative asserts the federal government is inserting itself into academic institutions by withdrawing funding from the Duke-UNC joint Middle East Studies program.

It strikes me that the federal government has already inserted itself by giving the original funding.

Accordingly, if the institutions involved are utilizing the funds in a manner not intended by the federal government, then those funds should be withdrawn.

Just because the receiver is a university doesn’t give it carte blanche.

Doug Nelson, Durham

Willful ignorance

Substitute “Obama” for “Trump” in every Democratic charge against Trump and watch the Republicans blow-up.

Their hypocrisy is stunning. Their willful ignorance is appalling.

Their assumed ignorance on my part is unforgivable. Republicans have no honor and none at any level will receive a vote from me.

George Carter, Raleigh

Not above the law

The current Department of Justice policy of not pursing prosecution of a sitting president for a crime is creating the ethical and moral aberration that we currently find ourselves in.

Simply put, no one should be above the law.

If the president is suspected of committing a crime he or she should be treated just like everyone else. The vice president can fill in for him until he makes bail.

The DOJ could simply change its policy and a president would think twice before doing anything that could be construed as criminal behavior. Support of the policy should be a litmus test for confirming or not confirming an attorney general.

Edward Brown, Cary

Health care

Donald Trump has announced a plan for immigrants applying for visas must prove they can afford health care within 30 days. How ironic when quite a number of our own citizens cannot afford health care, including many right here in North Carolina.

Georgie Brizendine, Raleigh

Role models

Regarding “Bad behavior is punished unevenly in the workplace” (Oct 5 Opinion):

This writer missed an essential factor when she advocated for sympathy and understanding for Patrick Conway and Dan Gerlach.

People who hold high-profile, high-visibility positions must be held to a higher standard. That’s because by default they serve as models as to what behaviors are worth attempting. Such role modeling is one way a country’s collective behavior can be changed, one tiny piece at a time.

And if the examples set by those “in charge” show disregard for law, politeness, or conventional codes of professional conduct, then the change in the country’s collective behavior is degradation, not improvement.

Ralph Edelberg, Raleigh

LGBTQ protections

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear opening arguments today for a set of cases that hold more weight for LGBTQ people than the marriage equality fight of several years ago. These cases center around LGBTQ employment discrimination.

The harsh reality is that millions of LGBTQ Americans report having experienced discrimination in their everyday lives and on the job, including right here in North Carolina.

All people deserve the right to work hard and support themselves and their families without fear of harassment or discrimination at work. The Supreme Court should affirm that reality.

But regardless of how the court rules, it’s also critical that we pass a bill here in North Carolina and that Congress pass a federal law that backs up those protections across the nation.

Please pay attention to these cases. This is scary and monumental decision that will literally govern many LGBTQ folks’ ability to hold down a job and put food on the table.

Kendra Johnson, Raleigh

Equality NC Executive Director