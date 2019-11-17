The Athletic’s criticism of UNC concussion research is unfounded

Football helmets. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The open letter “Academics ask NCAA to release data on LD/ADHD among athletes after a report on UNC rates” posted on November 10, 2019, misses key facts about concussion research, the work conducted by respected scientists and trainees in UNC-Chapel Hill’s Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center and The Athletic story itself. As the Matthew Gfeller Center’s Co-Director, I’d like to take the opportunity to dispel those inaccuracies.

The authors of the letter state they “are in no position to evaluate the impact of LD/ADHD incidence in concussion research findings…” I agree. The faculty in our center have published hundreds of papers in prestigious academic journals, all peer-reviewed by respected scientists in our field. In so doing, we have made a profound impact on the health and safety of athletes and soldiers across the lifespan. One example in our own state is the Gfeller-Waller Concussion Awareness Act enacted in 2011. This state law—the Matthew Gfeller Center is listed as the primary stakeholder—protects high school student-athletes suffering from concussions and other potentially catastrophic injuries, and has been independently recognized as one of the top laws of its kind in the country. The Athletic and open letter rely heavily on a study that doesn’t hold up to the same standard. The original Tatos & Comrie article posted on the Journal of Scientific Practice and Integrity’s website was the first “original research” article published in that journal. Despite this, the Editor-in-Chief was quoted in The Athletic story as not having peer-reviewed the paper himself until after it had been published.

The open letter authors erroneously qualify The Athletic’s report by citing the accomplishments and work histories of those involved in the reporting as proof positive that our work is flawed. In the interest of full disclosure, I am curious why the open letter did not present our academic backgrounds in the same light. My center’s faculty are respected neuroscientists, international scholars, recognized with Fellowships in several academic and scientific organizations, and Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz — my co-director — is a MacArthur Fellowship award recipient.

Additionally, more than 100 of the world’s top concussion researchers have already debunked the false accusations made against the Matthew Gfeller Center by Ted Tatos and The Athletic. These respected scientists intended to right the false accusations made against our center’s research.

As was originally stated on the record to The Athletic, we stand behind our research 100%. I am proud to lead the Matthew Gfeller Center and all its faculty, staff, and trainees. Our center is supported by a university and a department that is committed to providing the best liberal arts education to its students while at the same time pioneering discoveries, innovating solutions addressing tomorrow’s problems, and advancing science on the world’s stage. My center and my team do this every day.