The departing City Council moved the Raleigh forward

A version of this commentary was addressed to the Raleigh City Council at its Nov. 19 meeting. For five of the eight members, including Mayor Nancy McFarlane, it was their final session.

In 2001, with the election of Charles Meeker as mayor, Raleigh changed directions, going from a vision of what we can’t be to a vision of what we can be: a welcoming, diverse, world-class city that retains its hometown roots.

Since then, we have seen unprecedented growth that has occurred mostly in a thoughtful and planned way. The current City Council and others since 2001 rose above the toxic, tribal partisan politics that are crippling our state and nation, always putting the city and its citizens first. That alone is something to be proud of.

But there is so much more. Along the way, the council opened Fayetteville Street and built a new convention center and amphitheater, built the infrastructure to handle growth, including roads, fire stations and satellite police offices to improve public safety and a new Union Station that is the envy of the Southeast.

The council’s leadership attracted many high paying jobs, elevated the arts to an economic driver that has made Raleigh a city that attracts events like the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual festival. The council established a dedicated fund for affordable housing, worked with community groups and ministries to establish the Oak City Center and Oak City cares to address homelessness. The council began curbside recycling, created a street trees program, purchased watershed conservation buffers to protect our drinking water and made Raleigh a leader in sustainability and LEED-certified facilities. This and earlier councils added many new and exciting parks including over 100 miles of greenway, and acquired a jewel in Dix Park that will be the heart of our city for generations to come.

And few will know what Mayor Nancy McFarlane has done in managing Raleigh’s relationship with the General Assembly. All while keeping taxes low and managing our utility enterprises and budget so both have retained their rare AAA bond ratings, resulting in among the lowest cost of services in the state. Mayor McFarlane, along with our citizens, have made Raleigh the best place to live, work, learn and play in America. No small accomplishment

It has been the privilege of my life to have been associated with Raleigh’s leaders over this time. Charles Meeker 18 years ago, actually 28 years ago when he first ran for mayor (It took him three tries.); council member Russ Stephenson for 14 years, Mayor McFarlane for 12 years, council member Kay Crowder for much of that time and council member Dickie Thompson these last four years.

I know how hard this work can be on council members and, more importantly, how hard it can be on their families. Often with little to no thanks and little money. So, thanks to all who have served on the council for their diligent, earnest, and professional service. Thanks for the hundreds of hours they have sacrificed away from friends and family. Our city is much better off for it.

It has been a remarkable, stable and successful 18-year run. But all good things must come to an end, and our city will now be entrusted to a new generation of leadership, who must find solutions to the many challenges our success has created — housing affordability, transportation, and equity among them. I’m excited to see where the new council members take us. If they follow the lead of this and previous councils in paying it forward, and always remembering how their decisions will impact future generations, we will be in good shape.