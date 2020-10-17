Raleigh News & Observer Logo
How to find The News & Observer’s 2020 endorsements

By Staff

The News & Observer’s 2020 endorsements

For governor of North Carolina

For NC Lt. Gov, Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer and Insurance

For NC schools superintendent, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner and secretary of state

For three seats on the N.C. Supreme Court

For the NC Court of Appeals

For NC’s 2nd and 4th Congressional Districts

For NC Senate from Wake County

For the NC House from Wake County

For the Wake County Board of Commissioners

For the Wake County Board of Education

