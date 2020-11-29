Food workers should be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

“Picnic line” workers cut pork from shoulder bones in the Smithfield Foods processing plant in Tar Heel, N.C. NYT

If you’ve eaten or sheltered at home at all during 2020, I’d like you to do something this holiday season: Give thanks to our nation’s food workers. They’ve fought to keep tables and refrigerators across America full throughout the pandemic. And they’ve succeeded.

With national cases having quadrupled in recent weeks, as you’re gobbling down your turkey and holiday ham, also consider this: To fight COVID-19, first and foremost, we need to eat. And, so, food workers should be among the first in line for the vaccine. It’s in your best interest.

Think dealing with COVID-19 has been bad? Try living in a country with widespread food shortages. A contagious and deadly coronavirus would be the least of our problems. When food disappears from grocery cases, bad things happen.

A little more than a century ago, nearly half of the American workforce lived on a farm or worked in agriculture. Today, it’s closer to 1 percent. Spoiled by the bounty our nation produces, we have become blissfully unaware of how our food is produced in this land of plenty. Seemingly, some believe grocery store shelves and meat cases remain filled from a never-ending supply of food in the back stockroom. No, it’s our country’s food workers and others in the supply chain who are responsible for that bounty.

Worse, many policymakers are woefully uninformed about the inter-dependence and inter-connectivity of our nation’s food chain. They have no idea how close we came in the spring to the wheels coming off. I do.

Food production must go on, pandemic or no pandemic. And it has, because food workers’ selfless dedication has allowed our entire country to endure shutdown orders comfortably while eating three square meals a day. Day in and day out, they have reported to work to produce food for a hungry nation battling an insidious virus.

And they’ve done so in an environment that was swiftly and responsibly adapted to keep them healthy and safe. For our part, we have incurred incremental expenses related to COVID-19 totaling over $700 million. Masks, face shields, physical barriers, thermal scanning, responsibility pay, free onsite COVID-19 testing, air purification. This list goes on.

It’s not hyperbole to call our nation’s food workers heroes. They have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, ensuring Americans have access to safe, nutritious and affordable food. With other production employees and service employees, they form the backbone of America. Many are also minorities who, throughout our country, have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Americans have been conditioned to think first of healthcare workers as frontline responders. While our country’s brave doctors and nurses are certainly on the frontlines, food and agriculture workers are right there, alongside them, shoulder to shoulder. After all, an adequate and safe food supply is foundational to civil society. Civil order is the predicate for the lifesaving work of our health care workers and our very ability to fight the virus.

Vaccine prioritization to food workers will ensure they remain as healthy and safe as possible so that Americans continue to have food. It will prevent a return to the early days when we were dangerously close to our food system coming undone. Remember, there can be no defense against COVID-19 without food. We must act to protect these workers and our food supply as a matter of highest national priority.

Our food workers have worked throughout this pandemic. They’ve never stayed home. They’ve persevered through positive cases and, yes, some lost to the virus. I will say it again, they are heroes. They deserve to be at the forefront of our nation’s consciousness. As you sit down to eat this holiday season, and every day, give thanks for our essential food workers.