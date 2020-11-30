Biden should change immigration policies to bring more skilled workers to NC

Workers inside a lab used to produce cell cultures at Biogen in Research Triangle Park in Durham in 2014. tlong@newsobserver.com

President-elect Joe Biden has a chance to deliver on what President Trump had promised four years ago, more American Jobs, through an immigration policy that values global talent to meet the workforce needs of our state and nation.

The Trump administration’s restrictions for H1-B visas for highly skilled immigrants has hindered our global competitiveness, and does have an impact on a number of industries in North Carolina, including the tech, manufacturing, seafood and hospitality industries. Let us also remember the 35,000 Dreamers in North Carolina, who bring in over $500 million to our economy.

As the U.S. works towards economic recovery, these immigrants are vital to supporting industries and communities when they need it the most. In fact, H-1B visa holders, one of the newly banned groups, are job creators — research shows that every H-1B holder creates about 1.83 American jobs.

Our recent Space X mission to the International Space Station would never have happened if Elon Musk had not received an H1-B, Zoom would not exist, and many companies, like Google, Yahoo, would have been founded in other nations if we closed off immigration of highly skilled immigration to the United States.

I do believe that we are encouraging the best and brightest in the world to start companies in other nations with such a closed immigration policy coming from the White House.

While many Americans continue to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, immigrant IT workers play an essential role in helping the U.S. economy move activities online and maintain the digital infrastructure so that businesses can keep running and people stay connected.

In North Carolina, I am still seeing firsthand, many Indian Americans and South Asian families affected by restrictions in the H1B Program.

Some families are being separated, spouses of the H1-B visa holders are not able to work, and I am hearing from many constituents, who have been waiting over 10 years, for a green card.

Thousands in North Carolina are in this situation, most in the Triangle and Charlotte region. Not only are they driving innovation and jobs at Technology companies, but also among the ranks of the 56,000 immigrant-owned companies, employing over 151,000 citizens in our state. Today, over 300,000 H1 B holders in the US are in line for a green card.

Finally, consider our universities. They’re a critical part of our economy, producing wealth, innovation, and skilled workers our state urgently needs. But in recent months the Trump administration had considered blocking international students whose colleges switch to online teaching; to make it impossible for foreign students to complete PhDs; and to undermine the visas that allow U.S. businesses to hire foreign graduates with critically needed skills.

Let North Carolina be an example to both President Elect Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, that comprehensive immigration reform can ensure that the United States is a destination for the best and brightest in the world to create more jobs now and in the future.