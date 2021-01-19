A giant Buc-ee’s gas station and store would boost rural Efland. Orange Co. should OK it.

Efland Station would be anchored by a 64,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center with 60 dual-sided fuel pumps and a 185-foot-long automated car wash. The project would be located between Exits 160 and 161 on Interstate 85/40 in western Orange County. Contributed

Have you ever been to Efland in Orange County? Probably not. That’s why it’s strange that so many people showed up to oppose Efland Station, a project that advances community goals that have been in the works for decades. The Efland community has been working toward project like this for a long time and we strongly support it.

Efland Station is a destination travel center that would attract business from the 125,000 cars that daily pass the rural exit off Interstate 85/40 near the Orange-Alamance county line. The project is anchored by Buc-ee’s, a Texas company that has been around for nearly 40 years.

Buc-ee’s has a large fueling operation with 60 gas pumps and 10 charging stations for electric vehicles. There’s also a large store that sells everything from travel supplies, food and drinks, and gifts. They are known for BBQ, jerky and fudge, clothing and coolers, and a gift shop that sells local and regional items. Buc-ee’s claims to have the cleanest restrooms in America.

That’s Phase 1. Phase 2 which is five or more years away, could add a hotel, restaurant, offices and more. Efland will once again have businesses that residents can enjoy, and that provide much needed jobs

It’s a transformational project that complies fully with the county’s strict zoning and exceeds its impervious surface, open space and stormwater requirements. Buc-ee’s is adding a water tower, high-speed broadband, and nearly $15 million in road improvements that were slated to be paid for by taxpayers. They are investing $40 million in total, without incentives from Orange County.

All Buc-ee’s needs now is a zoning change to add “travel center” to allowable uses for the 100-acre site. The zoning already allows manufacturing and distribution. The Planning Department and NC DOT has been working with Buc-ees for months to develop plans and to confirm that it won’t risk to local water supplies. The zoning change has been endorsed unanimously by the Planning Board.

Despite months of intense analysis from engineers, hydrologists, planners and more, the project is ensnarled in a disinformation campaign that is infuriating. Many opponents are unfamiliar with Efland, the site, or why this project is a good fit.

Opponents seem unaware of the years of work we did with county planners or that Orange County taxpayers spent millions of dollars to bring sewer infrastructure to the site. It’s disappointing to hear comments that sidestep the facts, and resort to misleading rhetoric and ugly accusations, including accusing Efland’s Fire Department of accepting a bribe to support Buc-ees.

Opponents lectured us about climate change, clean water, and the future of fossil fuels without regard to the facts about the site and protections in the zoning and project plans. Opponents looked down on cashiers and custodians, even though Buc-ee’s living wage jobs at Buc-ees, with vacation and benefits, will double the salary of the average Efland resident.

Efland was once a thriving rural community with a bank, post office, and other businesses. Local businesses and jobs have been been gone for a long time. If approved, Efland Station will change that.

Our community has spent years to create zoning and conditions that allow a project like Efland Station. Now it’s time for the county commissioners, hopefully unanimously, to do their part and change the zoning to allow Buc-ee’s to move forward with Efland Station.

Efland deserves this shot.