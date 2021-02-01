In the Triangle, climate change needs local action

Raleigh and other Triangle towns and cities could face an influx of people moving inland as climate change raises sea levels and increases coastal flooding. Local governments should prepare now for that migration and other changes related to a warming planet..

Although the coronavirus pandemic has rightfully dominated the headlines this past year, climate change is unquestionably the gravest long-term threat facing society. This is true globally, nationally, and locally right here in Wake County.

Rising temperatures represent an enormous threat to humanity and not just because of the dangers posed by hotter temperatures and more extreme weather. As a threat multiplier, climate change exacerbates existing societal challenges, including urban growth, crowding, housing affordability, and resident displacement. Problems already too familiar to our area.

Over the next few decades, climate change will profoundly reshape our communities. Recent research predicts that, by the year 2100, rising sea levels will force about 13 million Americans to relocate from high-risk coastal communities. It’s all part of what some have come to refer to as “the great climate migration.” And although we’re not a coastal community, residents here in the Triangle would do well to keep this in mind because many displaced residents, according to the same research, will choose to seek refuge from coastal flooding and hurricanes in growing inland cities, such as Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, and — of course — Raleigh. Our city is already struggling with issues like congestion, housing affordability and wealth inequality along racial lines. Without proper plans in place, the influx of 111,000 climate refugees projected over the next few decades will further stress our local economies, housing supplies, and critical infrastructure.

The time for bold, coordinated action on climate change at every level of government is now, especially in light of President Biden’s recent moves to reduce America’s dependence on climate-polluting fossil fuels.

In 2019, the Raleigh City Council adopted a community-wide goal of an 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Although not quite as lofty as some cities’ goals, this commitment by Raleigh’s leaders is nonetheless an important step in the right direction. Now, leaders just need to follow through by advancing climate-friendly policies.

Two particular areas of focus need to be transportation and housing. To safeguard against displacing current residents and forcing families into far-flung, remote developments — encouraging even more driving — our communities need more planning around transit, more policies and resources for creating diverse housing types in walkable communities, more funding for rehabilitation of existing affordable homes, and more resources for residents struggling with rent and facing eviction. In short, we need climate-friendly transportation and housing policies that will limit suburban sprawl, reduce dependence on automobiles, and encourage more walking and bicycling.

Solving the climate crisis will not be easy. It will require hard work and sacrifice from each one of us. With that in mind, I decided last year to begin doing my part by becoming a volunteer intern for WakeUP Wake County, a local nonprofit that advocates for environmentally sustainable growth. Although I’ve only been with the organization a few months, I’ve come to believe, optimistically, that we need to fight climate change the same way we’ve learned, over the past year, to fight COVID-19 — through behavioral and lifestyle changes and smart, strategic policies that look out for the most vulnerable among us.

Although it hasn’t always been obvious, I believe the pandemic has shown that, when called upon, the vast majority of people are willing to set aside personal interests and work together to defeat a mutual threat. That’s a mindset needed now more than ever