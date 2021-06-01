Overcoming systemic racism starts with ourselves and in our homes

A protester carries a Black Lives Matter flag as he skateboards in front of Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers along College Street in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, August 22, 2020. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

An editorial in Thursday’s News & Observer (“Is North Carolina losing interest in racial justice and equity?”) expresses concern that the Black Lives Matter protesters, galvanized by the murder of George Floyd, have lost their momentum, and as a result, are seeing legislative priorities fall to the side. It is true that many legislative efforts have stagnated in municipal councils, in our state legislature and in the Senate of the United States, where any meaningful reform is destined to fail. It is not enough to speak out in council chambers. There will be no significant change until we strive to change ourselves and recognize and address how systemic racism permeates our daily lives.

First, dealing with systemic racism is an American problem. Systemic racism shapes everything in our nation, whether that involves police brutality, economic justice, or access to education. As Nikole Hannah-Jones has shown with her 1619 Project, systemic racism is embedded in our nation’s DNA, and it will take a commitment from everyone to begin to address these problems. Taking an honest account of this history, both in our classrooms and in our homes and, most importantly, in our laws would be an important first step.

Second, the burden of combating systemic racism should not be on Black people. Instead, white people who consider themselves to be allies must act and deal with systemic racism honestly and openly. It’s great to show your support for accountability in the murders of George Floyd or Andrew Brown, Jr., or to raise your Black Lives Matter flag from your front porch. Others may even highlight their individual interactions with people of color and believe that they “do not have a racist bone in their body.” But there’s more to it than that. These personal expressions do not correct the differences in pay, wealth and employment that affect Black families on a daily basis.

There are massive economic advantages for white families. According to Federal Reserve data, in 2019, white families had a median wealth of $188,200, whereas the median wealth of Black families was just $24,100. For the median young Black family, those figures are even lower. This means that the typical white child begins with a huge advantage over their Black classmate. This disparity makes it much more difficult for Black workers to buy houses, to save for retirement, and to save for their children’s education. Until we address those disparities and how they affect Black families, nothing will change.

Finally, instead of talking loud on the streets and at council meetings, we need to “talk loud” in our homes. What’s on the television? What are you saying in the dining room? What are your investments in the fight against systemic racism? Change starts at home for both Blacks and whites. And it’s time to look in the mirror and get on with the hard work that needs to be done. This is the foundation for addressing the impact of systemic racism in all aspects of American society.