I served in Afghanistan. Leaving now is a tragic failure.

US should’ve stayed in Afghanistan

I spent a year living in an Afghan police station, one that has now been overrun. As a Marine colonel I was the provincial police advisor for Helmand Province, Dec. 2012 to Dec. 2013. Nine Marines and I lived in the Lashkar Gah station.

I’m a Naval Academy graduate, a 30-year Marine, and a Raleigh native. The idea of “forever wars” doesn’t hold water with me. The U.S. has been in Germany since 1945 and Korea since 1950. We should not have withdrawn all troops from Afghanistan.

More than 3,500 servicemen and women were holding the line in Afghanistan, providing backbone to the Afghan National Security Force — until they were pulled by President Biden. Yes, withdrawing was also a position pushed by President Trump.

I’m no neocon. I actually had blood in the game — three wars in the service of my country. I served four years of my adult life overseas, leaving my wife and children behind.

In leaving Afghanistan, the U.S. gave up modern airfields on the borders of Iran and China. We left the Taliban to create a new Islamic caliphate. — and we did it all on the nonexistent basis of avoiding a “forever war.”

Our leaders are amateurs. We are about to witness one of the great humanitarian disasters of our time, followed by the greatest concentration of Islamist terrorists from across the globe.

I got a call from one of my interpreters on Sunday. He’s safely in the U.S., but his parents, wife, brothers and sisters are all stuck in Kabul. His father was Afghan National Army, and he’s worried his sisters and wife are “of age” to be Taliban trophy brides. They’re trying to get to Kabul International Airport but are blocked by Taliban checkpoints.

There are a thousand more tragic stories like this.

In hindsight it should be clear that 3,500 American fighting men and women, operating in a risk-managed environment and providing for our national security, was a very minimal investment.

Douglas Mason, Union Grove