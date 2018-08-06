The proposed N.C. ‘right to hunt’ amendment wouldn’t actually do much for hunters

‘Conservative’ solutions
Regarding “Amendment to protect hunting, fishing not needed, critics charge” (Aug. 5): No one is attacking the fundamental right to hunt in North Carolina, and the only impact of this law would be to instigate money-wasting lawsuits by aggrieved citizens anytime they are unhappy with a hunting regulation.
I do appreciate the concern over the fact that population growth is making hunting more and more difficult in this state. But the amendment will not change that, nor will it make hunting more popular with younger generations.
If the GOP legislature would like to put an amendment on the ballot that would cap the amount of urban development in the state (and encourage redevelopment of existing blighted urban lands in exchange), or if they want to pass an amendment like the state of Florida did guaranteeing robust funding for land conservation, those two truly conservative actions would actually help preserve hunting’s future in N.C. much more so than anything proposed by the NRA.
And for the record, many of the state gamelands that have been purchased in the last 20 or so years have been paid for by North Carolina conservation trust funds, such as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
Ron Sutherland
Durham
The writer is a conservation scientist with the Wildlands Network.
Support families
Regarding “Lawmakers press officials on separation policy” (Aug. 1): What makes America great? Family members getting together to support one another for big endeavors like a new business or raising children. Or escaping from a deranged regime (that is how my father got to this country – escaping the Bolsheviks).
If the family is the source of economic, religious and social strength that we as a nation want to support with family-friendly policies, why are we demanding that immigrant families abandon this concept?
Janice Woychik
Chapel Hill
Hemp-based
Regarding “Stores selling marijuana-based items, minus the high, take off” (Aug. 4): CBD products sold in North Carolina are hemp-based items, not marijuana-based as indicated in the article.
While both hemp plants and marijuana plants are from the cannabis genus, hemp, by legal definition, contains less than 0.3 percent THC, and has no psychoactive effects. Prior to it being conflated with marijuana and made illegal in the 1930s, it was one of the most valued agricultural and medicinal plants in the U.S., providing sustainably-grown hemp fiber, hemp seeds, hemp oil, medicines derived from its flowers (which we now know include CBD and other medicinally active compounds) and roots.
The 2014 Farm Bill made it legal to once again grow hemp through state-sanctioned agricultural research programs like that approved in North Carolina. It has the potential to provide a sustainable, alternative cash crop to small family farms in N.C. and across the country, contributing to the revitalization and health of small farm communities while providing highly beneficial products.
Richard Wheeler, MD
Pinnacle
The writer is a licensed hemp farmer.
Thanking Cobey
Bill Cobey is to be thanked for his exemplary service as Chairman of the State Board of Education for the past five-and-one-half years. He has received many compliments for his listening skills, his ability to work effectively with those inside and outside education and his political skills, which have enabled him to diffuse at least some potentially divisive issues.
As much as anyone I am privileged to know, Bill Cobey has earned his retirement. In addition to chairing the state board, he has ably served as a member of Congress, Cabinet secretary in North Carolina, chairman of the N.C. Republican Party and as member of numerous committees and commissions at the state and national level, including the Ronald Reagan (National Airport) board.
As a Wolfpack fan, I have often told him that the only negative on his resume was his service as director of athletics at UNC-CH.
I might add that he left the relative security of that job to enter the unpredictable world of politics where your future rests with the voters. Being a conservative Republican in Chapel Hill is not the easiest label to wear.
Thank you, Bill Cobey, for putting public service at the top of your priorities for many years.
Phil Kirk
Raleigh
