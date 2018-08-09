Counter-protests at white supremacist rallies risk more harm than good

FILE -- White nationalists riot with counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017. A controversial force on the left has emerged, known as antifa, a contraction of the word “anti-fascist,” describes the loose affiliation of radical activists who have surfaced in recent months at events around the country and have openly scuffled with white supremacists, right-wing extremists and, in some cases ordinary supporters of President Trump. (Edu Bayer/The New York Times) EDU BAYER NYT