NC is ‘the people’s nanny’ on alcohol purchases, for the worse

Go private
Regarding “State ABC Commission wasted millions, audit finds” (Aug. 10): Isn’t it about time that North Carolina finally gives up being the people’s nanny when it comes to alcohol purchases, and joins the ranks of the 43 other states that allow private sales to the public?
I am a native North Carolinian, now retired, but lived in six of those other states during my career and have seen how much more efficiently things operate when private owners serve the public’s needs. Assortments are better, prices are lower and so is the state’s operating and overhead costs with less people and warehouses on the books.
At some point we have to recognize that maintaining the current system is not really about serving the people but rather about maintaining political power. And wasting money.
William A. Wilson
Hillsborough
‘Outrageous waste’
“State ABC Commission wasted millions, audit finds” (Aug. 10), yet teachers have to spend their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms.
Make someone accountable for this outrageous waste of money.
Denise Stephenson
Holly Springs
Symbol power
The letter to the editor ‘Non-issue?’ (Aug. 6) suggesting that UNC’s Silent Sam is an inanimate object and thus should be ignored raises a curious point.
While there is debate about the original intent of Confederate statuary, it now has deep symbolic history, meaning and power to hurt as well as to honor.
I think of swastikas and a variety of other inanimate symbols intentionally associated with racial hatred and genocide that remain deeply frightening and hurtful for many people. While legally banned in Germany and Russia when associated with racist groups, these symbols are socially banned here as well out of respect for their power to do emotional harm.
So, rather than disregarding the power of inanimate objects, I suggest we notice the multitude of ways we are affected by symbols and images and appreciate their power to hurt as well as to enlighten.
Doug Jennette
Raleigh
Keep standards
Regarding “Trump proposes car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest” (Aug. 2): The Trump Administration has announced its plan to roll back cleaner cars standards. This rollback would result in dirtier cars that pollute the air and harm public health.
Transportation is the number one source of carbon pollution in the United States. Cleaner cars standards are critical when it comes to protecting public health from the impacts of climate change.
Rolling back cleaner cars standards would weaken the ability of the U.S. to reduce vehicle emissions and protect Americans from the worst impacts of climate change and the health threats it brings. From heat waves and droughts to wildfires and floods, climate change degrades air quality and puts children and people with lung disease at even greater risk; these impacts are taking a toll on Americans’ health today.
I urge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration not to roll back the cleaner cars standards. The health of Americans depends on it.
Martha Bogdan
Charlotte
Fight climate change
I found “Why solar power is beating coal, natural gas” (Aug. 6) to be very enlightening.
I moved to North Carolina from Pennsylvania five years ago and I am amazed at the power wielded by Duke Energy and the Koch brothers in this state. I applaud Jim Warren for providing information to counter Duke Energy’s greenwashing. Those solar panels look great in its TV ads, but we all need to let Duke’s CEO know that we want more than pretty pictures.
With all the wildfires blazing out of control in California, the extreme heat in many places around the globe and flash flooding in our own area, it is more important now than ever to start adopting the technology which, as Warren points out, is already being adopted in many places.
What could be more tragic than allowing climate change to run amok when the technology exists to fight it?
Jeanne Zang
Chapel Hill
