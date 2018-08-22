ADU ‘fears’ are getting in the way of affordable housing in Raleigh

People here like to think of Raleigh as a progressive city. Yet recently we started letting our fears stand in the way of progress.
I ran for City Council on a promise to work for all of our communities, so it is concerning to see my fellow council members deliberate for more than six years on Accessory Dwelling Units, only to arrive at a solution that will do little to create new housing and benefit few.
We know that other cities have prospered from allowing ADUs. The Wake County Commission and affordable housing advocates have said repeatedly that ADUs will add to the housing stock and help as a part of our affordable housing challenges.
Most importantly, homeowners should have the right to use these units to bolster income, support ailing parents or to simply provide a home for another in our community.
Renters need new options that are safe, comfortable and more affordable. We need to focus on building the just, equitable, and progressive city we all know Raleigh can be.
Nicole Stewart
Raleigh City Council At Large
‘Cronyism’
Regarding “Why we should keep our ABC system of selling alcohol” (Aug. 18): The author asserts that the ABC system serves a moral good by moderating how much alcohol is consumed. He implies that without the state’s control, residents would run amok; they wouldn’t be able to control themselves from running in to every corner store . That is utter nonsense.
The state would not be flooded with more alcohol under privatization. A flooded market would result in failed businesses. Business owners sell products that meet a need. No one opens a business when there is no more room in the marketplace. In that sense, alcohol is indeed just another commodity, an idea that seems foreign to the author.
Further, anybody can walk into a state-run ABC store and buy as much alcohol as he wants. He can return to the store every day. There is no promotion of moderation under this system.
The argument that the wasteful, corrupt ABC monopoly exists for the public good is a cloak of moral superiority that covers up a system of money-grubbing, power-hungry cronyism.
Fran Salman
Morrisville
‘Saddened’
When I see the empty base where Silent Sam stood I am greatly saddened. Silent Sam and similar statues are tributes to simple foot soldiers whose sense of duty to community compelled them to serve. That service was, for many, in response to the government’s military draft, to conscription.
I am saddened at the disrespect shown to the foot soldiers, the dough boys, the GI-Joes, and the grunts from all our wars. These “kids next door” were called upon to have their lives transformed forever; they were ordered to train to kill others, to advance as a squad and to establish effective killing zones in defense. We know that hundreds of thousands did not survive.
I am saddened that we can not agree that statues of the leaders and generals represent something entirely different than the statues erected to honor the soldiers, the enlisted servicemen who were ordered to do the fighting.
I am saddened that today we can not understand what Generals Grant and Sherman, and President Lincoln understood at the time when the vast armies of the South surrendered, a time when the enlisted ranks stacked their arms and were simply allowed to go home with respect.
Paul Loeffler
Chapel Hill
‘Another choice’
I read with great interest “He was a priest. She was a nun. What they say about the priest scandal.” (Aug. 19) on Rod and Sylvia O’Connor. We became friends when I met them during a visit with Roy Bourgeois. Roy Bourgeois was a Maryknoll priest who was excommunicated and laicized for participating in an ordination with the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests.
Early in the course of our conversations, Sylvia and I discovered we grew up in the same town, and her sister’s best friend was my fifth-grade teacher. My own journey as a priest with the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests has been filled with many such synchronous moments.
I would like readers to know that there is another choice that heartbroken Catholics can make. Women are already being ordained and are growing inclusive Catholic communities. We have valid orders.
In the article, Sylvia states one of the problems in identifying and correcting priest abuse was the blind reverence we had for priests. The women’s priest movement is embracing a circular model of church where all are equal. We have no hierarchy.
You can learn more by going to https://arcwp.org/en/.
Reverend Ann Harrington ARCWP
Pastor
Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community
Greenville
