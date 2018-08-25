Dallas Woodhouse’s comments on impeaching justices receive criticsm

The following Sunday Forum is in response to “NC GOP leader says impeaching justices over amendment ruling is possible” (Aug. 18).
‘Like a duck’
At an NC Freedom Enterprise Foundation event, Dallas Woodhouse, the state Republican Party executive director, stated that state Supreme Court Justices could be impeached if they ruled against the legislative leaders regarding the proposed constitutional amendments.
In an interview with the News & Observer following that event, he then said this was not a threat against the justices but it could be a possibility. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck...
Georgie F. Brizendine
Raleigh
‘Get real’
How much crazier can the state GOP get? Now Dallas Woodhouse introduces the idea that state Supreme Court Justices could possibly be impeached if they rule against legislative leaders in a lawsuit over the constitutional amendments.
Other than a weekend soundbite from the state GOP executive director, this rings hollow. When will this madness end?
North Carolina voters have to put an end to this wolfbaiting and show up at the polls during early voting and on election day in November. We, the citizens have the power to bring North Carolina back from the brink of more insanity. Our vote counts and we must bring reason, balance and common sense back into the political arena that benefits all citizens .
Power is in voting. Power is in showing up to cast your vote. Power is letting the current powers that be know that enough is enough. This can be done by making sure you vote. As far as impeaching anyone, let’s get real.
Jerome Brown
Chairman
Wake County Voter Education Coalition
‘Shameful’
The threat by the leader of the NC GOP to impeach members of the NC Supreme Court if they ruled against legislative leaders in the pending case over constitutional amendments is outrageous and disgraceful.
It has been the exclusive right of a high court, since the landmark case of Marbury v. Madison in 1803 under the federal system and state systems, to say finally what the law is and to pass upon the constitutionality of legislation.
The NC Supreme Court has that exclusive right and duty regarding the pending litigation concerning the proposed constitutional amendments. The legislature has never had the right to pass legislation and then adjudicate its constitutionality. Any attempt to do so invades the exclusive province of the Supreme Court. And so does any threat of impeachment for a particular ruling by the Court.
This shameful attempt to intimidate our Justices should be condemned in the strongest terms by all citizens.
Ernest B. Fullwood
NC State Superior Court Judge (retired)
‘Rule by fiat’
Dallas Woodhouse, NC Republican Party executive director, stated that if the state Supreme Court ruled against legislative leaders “It would be an evisceration of separation of powers.”
What? Seriously? You can’t make this up. The Republican legislature is already guilty of exactly that evisceration. Hasn’t it already effectively assumed the power of the governor’s executive branch and is now thinking of impeaching members of the Supreme Court if they rule against the legislature’s latest attempt to rule by fiat? How many of their laws passed in the dark of night, vetoed by the governor or been overturned by federal courts and at what cost to the taxpayers?
Can someone please explain to us how two legislative leaders elected by a very small minority of statewide voters think they can hijack the government and the North Carolina Constitution? Can anyone explain to us why we should continue on this destructive course after November 6?
Barton Holtz
Pittsboro
‘Afraid?’
If Dallas Woodhouse isn’t threatening our Supreme Court Justices by raising the possibility of impeachment should the court rule against the Republican-dominated state legislature, why did he even bring up the subject?
“Should Democrats on the Supreme Court block the people’s right to vote, we’ll have a constitutional crisis,” he said. Why would Woodhouse even raise the issue if no one is considering such a possibility?
State House Speaker Tim Moore’s spokesman has emailed that the House leaders have not talked about impeaching anyone. Why do I find that statement hard to swallow?
Woodhouse is so concerned about the “people’s right to vote” on amendments, yet agrees with legislative leaders’ argument that clear, concise explanations on the ballot about the amendments are unnecessary.
Apparently Woodhouse and his Republican colleagues do not believe in a fully informed electorate. Or, just maybe, they are afraid of a fully informed electorate.
Linda Naylor
Durham
Not applicable
Sadly it is not surprising to hear Dallas Woodhouse, the executive director of the state Republican Party, bring up the impeachment of the “Democrats” on the NC Supreme Court if they rule against the legislature on these constitutional amendments that of course, the public did not ask for.
The culture coming out of the White House and also the N.C. General Assembly seems to ignore the principle of three coequal branches of government with checks and balances.
The General Assembly has tried every trick in the book to diminish the power of the governor, seeming to forget that the governor and Supreme Court are chosen by the a vote of the entire state whereas the General Assembly members have been chosen by voters in some of the most gerrymandered districts in the country.
One other note for Woodhouse – the General Statutes state that grounds for impeachment are commission of a felony or misdemeanor of moral turpitude or malfeasance in office or neglect of duty. None of these seem to apply to a Supreme Court that would simply be doing their job for the current and future citizens of this state.
Daniel W. Squires
Raleigh
Comments