Don’t punish scooters, help make them work for Raleigh

Regarding “Raleigh to let scooters remain while rules debated” (Aug. 23): Raleigh City Council will take 30 days to determine any regulations they want to put on the new Bird Scooters that were placed in Raleigh.
The fact is, the positives regarding Bird Scooters are substantial. They are affordable, they are environmentally friendly, and they provide transportation options in a city where public transportation is severely lacking.
Concerns have been brought up regarding the safety of these scooters. How can we help on the safety front? For one, the city of Raleigh does not provide adequate bike lanes, which makes safety a concern, but how is this any different than the experiences of many bikers and pedestrians in the city today? It seems unfair to punish the residents of a community for a problem that is caused by the city itself.
One solution is to work with Bird. They provide free helmets and safety education to anyone that asks. They also provide economic opportunity by letting residents sign up to be a ‘charger’ to make extra (or their only) income. Ultimately, knowledge and public understanding will result in less risk.
I feel that not only should Bird Scooters stay in Raleigh, but the city should work with the Bird to place scooters in low-income areas where transportation is tricky. This is an opportunity to be future-oriented and timely.
I implore anyone and everyone who believes that Bird should remain a part of Raleigh to email Raleigh City Council (CityCouncilMembers@raleighnc.gov). Make your voice heard and help to move Raleigh into the future.
Zainab Baloch
2019 Raleigh City Council Candidate
Transit improvements
Regarding “To fix Raleigh’s public transport, understand how it’s broken” (Aug. 26): GoRaleigh Access runs 1200 trips a day helping folks with physical disabilities have more independence and get where they need to go. And thousands of students, city and state employees and corporate employees use it daily.
But it is not functional for everyone yet. In 2016, Wake County residents approve funding to update our transportation system. The Wake Transit Plan will spend $2.3 billion helping residents get to work, school and everything in between.
Improvements include a bus rapid transit line, a commuter rail from Garner to RTP and county-wide access. The future of the service will allow you to transfer at specific hubs, getting riders where they need to go faster without going very far out of their way to get there.
In August, the Raleigh Transit Authority approved spending $8 million on improvements in this coming year. Raleigh City Council and Wake County Commissioners have laid the groundwork for a transportation system worthy of our population.
Including: Expansion of existing frequent bus service from 17 miles; over 83 improvements in technology including how customers pay, mobile bus tracking, and WiFi-enabled buses connecting universities, employment centers, medical centers, RDU, and downtowns throughout the county and region; and funds for municipalities to boost local service.
Leaders are working to make these plans happen even faster than proposed. But we need the public’s help. Help us improve your service by going to a community meeting or clicking here before September 10th.
Nathan Spencer is the owner of Seed to Tree Strategy Solutions and a member of the Raleigh Transit Authority
Move monuments
Many of our fellow citizens are insulted and hurt because governments, by displaying Confederate monuments, tacitly endorse the “cause” for which the South seceded.
When they rebelled, all Confederate states issued “Ordinances of Secession.” Four states added “Declarations of Secession,” explaining their reasoning. Here is Mississippi’s: “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.”
South Carolinians complained that Northerners “have denounced as sinful the institution of slavery.” Texas was clear: “The servitude of the African race ... is mutually beneficial to both bond and free.”
Remove slavery from the picture, and other arguments for secession disappear. The cause Southerners fought for was the “right” to enslave. Confederate soldiers were undeniably brave and, as many of them understood it, honorable. Monuments to them were meant to honor their courage.
But honoring soldiers and leaders simply cannot be disentangled from the cruel and depraved cause for which they fought: the continuation of slavery. White people have no right to tell any of our fellow citizens how they ought to feel about this. If the South is truly honorable, the monuments must at least be moved to historic sites and museums.
R. L. Watson
Rocky Mount
