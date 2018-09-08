Kavanaugh hearing stirs up strong opinions

The following Sunday Forum is in response to “Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh hearings” (Sept. 5).
Be ‘fair’
Choosing a Supreme Court justice is a constitutional duty of the president which requires serious, impartial, and wise consideration. A legally elected president was denied his constitutional right and duty to name a Supreme Court nominee because the GOP claimed that that duty belonged to his (next Republican-only) successor who would be chosen by the people.
Sen. Richard Burr even went so far as to state, “If Hillary becomes president, I’m going to do everything I can do to make sure that four years from now, we’re still going to have an opening on the Supreme Court.”
It is only just and fair that any and all vacancies on the Supreme Court remain vacant until a wise, honest, and truthful president who was elected by both the electoral college and the popular vote can name a nominee. Surely the GOP and Sen. Burr can agree to that.
Katherine Davis
Cary
‘Integrity’
Where is Judge Kavanaugh’s honor and sense of integrity? Polls indicate public disapproval of his candidacy, and protests erupted at the opening session of his confirmation hearing. He knows that the nomination process is proceeding without the release of all his documents, which the senators have the right to see.
Why is he not insisting that the Senate Judiciary Committee postpone the hearings until the documents are made available? Like Neil Gorsuch, he is aware that their colleague, Merrick Garland, was denied a hearing, and neither has protested the unfairness. Is he caught up in the Republican attempt to subvert our democracy by suppressing voter turnout, refusing to check presidential power, allowing widespread corruption to continue among Cabinet officials?
Ambition, unfortunately, outweighs integrity and honor. Witness the election; witness the numerous unqualified men and women who have accepted political posts knowing they are not qualified. It remains to be seen if Kavanaugh will value his integrity over his ambition in the light of his controversial nomination and demand that his hearing be conducted according to normal order.
John Divers
Raleigh
Respect process
What is wrong with Americans these days? Why was Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing filled with uncivilized and intolerant rants and intentional interruptions by the likes of Sen. Kamala Harris?
When justices Kagan and Sotomayor sat through their hearings, we didn’t see or hear anything like this. Shame on anyone who cannot respect the processes we have in place to confirm or reject Supreme Court Justices.
Laura Palka
Cary
Block Kavanaugh
Senate Majority Leader McConnell blocked President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill Judge Scalia’s seat who died on February 12, 2016. His reason: Obama, with 10 months left to serve, was a lame-duck president.
McConnell should also consider Trump a lame-duck president and block his nomination of highly controversial Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Yes, Trump’s presidency has 24 remaining months compared to Obama’s 10 months. But, there’s a more applicable comparison to make.
Trump is a subject of the Mueller investigation, which has already resulted in many indictments and guilty pleas for federal crimes. Obama wasn’t the subject of such an investigation. Also, Trump’s desire to shut down Mueller’s investigation – and his refusal to appear before Mueller for an interview – indicate he and his attorneys know he may soon face indictment(s) and/or impeachment.
Also, the midterm elections are only two months away with the polls showing Democrats having a good chance of gaining control of the House . That will prevent Trump from interfering with the Mueller investigation . Political decency requires that lame-duck Trump’s Kavanaugh nomination be blocked.
Dick Huopana
Durham
Adminstrative power
During the Kavanaugh hearings, Sen. Thom Tillis made remarks lamenting “large amounts of administrative power” exercised by the executive branch. I presume he meant the regulations implemented by federal agencies as a result of congressional legislation.
I spent my career in a federal regulatory agency, the Federal Aviation Administration. I worked in the area of flight standards which, among other responsibilities, involves safety oversight of airlines. My experience, including many discussions with our safety inspectors, is that airlines would cut corners in the absence of government oversight. Profit would trump safety.
Tillis would much better serve our interests by focusing on curbing the executive powers of the president. At present, with virtually no congressional check on his power, a president can wage war (without calling it a war), pull our country out of the Paris climate accord, implement extreme and counterproductive tariffs and withdraw from international agreements such as NAFTA, TPP, and Iran.
This is the far more important ball for Tillis and his colleagues to focus on.
Jim Witeck
Apex
‘Disgraceful’
I have never been so disgusted with the Democrats as I was watching the first part of Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing yesterday. The screaming, yelling and even the Democratic lawmakers’ shenanigans were disgraceful to say the least.
Susan Williams
Goldsboro
Comments