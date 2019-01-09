1/9 Letters: We can’t afford to fill Dix Park with offices.

Thanks to Jim Jenkins for the tribute to the late Greg Poole, a truly kind gentleman and dear friend (“Greg Poole, a man in full,” Jan. 2). Greg was a great visionary. We met at the first Dix Park public hearing in 2005 when he spoke against private sector development of residential, hotel and mixed-use buildings with related traffic and parking. Several times he told me we’d not live to see Dix Park completed. His world-class park vision was for our grandchildren. We worked together meeting with elected officials and civic leaders, establishing Dix Visionaries.
Greg’s vision was modeled after Central Park (840 acres), Golden Gate Park (1017 acres) and Forrest Park (1,293 acres); none have hotels, dormitories or offices. Additionally, Greg’s vision avoided duplication of facilities already existing in Raleigh. For instance, at least five amphitheaters exist within 10 miles of Dix Park. With only 308 acres available, Raleigh can’t afford to squander open space on duplication and private-use buildings.
The current Master Plan, while improved, has flaws that Greg deeply opposed in 2005 – a hotel, offices and dormitories. Don’t betray Greg’s Dix Park vision.
Janis Ramquist, Friends of Dorothea Dix Park, Founder
Raleigh
Practical concerns
I have no problem with Michael Bazemore’s op-ed supporting those who are striving for a better life. I’m just wondering how he would propose paying for support of those that want to come to the USA. Should they also be provided the same benefits as existing citizens? And how are those things to be funded? There are legal paths for immigration. People want to come here to have a better life, and it’s OK do it legally. Don’t just storm the borders and expect to be welcomed with open arms. Bazemore’s position is one of compassion, honorable, but has an element of blindness that is dangerous.
Larry Moody
Youngsville
Unpaid employees
I think it is unconscionable that 800,000 federal employees are not getting paid over this wall argument. The Democrats have passed bills to open government while continuing to negotiate on border security. The Senate will not take these bills up at all. Meanwhile, President Trump does not give a rip about these employees who are not getting paid. He has frozen the salaries of federal employees while awarding his staff raises. We need to support our federal employees so they can get back to work. Call Senators Tillis and Burr. They work for us, the voters. Don’t let them forget it
Susan Goslin
Durham
Needed renovations
Thank you to the town of Apex for stepping up to fund the renovation of the Apex Barbecue Road Bridge. The bridge is a remnant of our once small city — it’s narrow and doesn’t accommodate today’s increased traffic. Sadly, this renovation would not have occurred if it had not been for the death of motorist Matthew Brandon. And this irks me. The issue at hand is that this bridge is only one of many similarly antiquated structures that scatter Wake County. I believe that we, as a population, must seek greater change–rather than wait for another life to act as our catalyst.
William McLain, Junior at Apex Friendship High School
Apex
Restoring decency
The profane comment by Congresswoman Rashida Harbi Tlaib (D-Mich.) promising to impeach President Trump was inappropriate and counterproductive. We must exercise patience while the Mueller investigation wraps up and and other potential wrongdoing by the president and his administration is investigated. For the past two years, Republicans have made a mockery of the Constitution and our democracy with their chants to “lock up” political opponents and labeling the press the “enemy of the people.” Democrats have been handed the immense challenge of restoring decency to our country. They need to take that responsibility seriously and resist sinking to the levels of President Trump and his followers.
Mark Slattery
Raleigh
Alternative milks
It was recently reported that part of the General Assembly’s 2018 Farm Bill would ban the marketing of milks made from plants, including almond, coconut and soy, from being labeled “milk” in NC after Jan. 1. Given the high likelihood that consumers of plant-based milks (a definition of “milk” that has been in use for centuries) will continue to consume them and refer to them as milk, I have a suggestion for the manufacturers. Take advantage of the very loose rules governing pronunciation in English, and label your products as “mylk” or “milque.” Either version should satisfy the demands of the law and assure the dairy industry that we’re not buying the plant products as a result of misleading labeling. And we consumers can continue to enjoy our soy mylk or almond milque.
Philip Baer
Durham
