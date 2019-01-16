1/16 Letter: Rep. Holding calls for term limits

Term limits would discourage shutdowns
Since the government shutdown began, we’ve seen plenty of posturing and finger-pointing – but not much common-sense.
At the heart of the problem in Washington is the thriving – and anchored in place – political class. To put it bluntly, many career politicians put the wishes of the well-connected D.C. establishment ahead of the interests of the people they were elected to serve.
Fortunately, there is a solution: Term Limits.
Term limits will spell the end of politics-as-usual in Washington, restore a citizen legislature, and encourage elected officials to do what’s best for their constituents, instead of catering to establishment special interests. Overwhelmingly supported by 82% of Americans, term limits are a solution consistent with the will of the people and the intent of our founders.
The government shutdown, currently in its fourth week, is further proof that term limits are more important now than ever. That is one reason why I will introduce an amendment to the Constitution that will limit members of Congress and Senators to twelve years in office.
Term limits will help stop Washington-politics-as-usual and restore the kind of citizen legislature our founding fathers envisioned. It’s time for elected officials to start making a difference, not a career.
U.S. Rep. George Holding
Raleigh
Congressman Holding, a Republican representing North Carolina’s 2nd District., has served in Congress since 2013.
