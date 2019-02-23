0224-Letters: Address absentee voter fraud

Ballot fraud
In light of the evidence given at the State Board of Elections hearing, two things are evident:
First, the only credible solution was to hold a new election. The State Board of Elections has decided an entirely new election will be held, including a primary.
Second, in-person voter fraud has much less potential to taint an election than the absentee ballot system. Our legislature should take appropriate steps to ensure that our election system is secure in all phases.
All legitimate voters need unhindered access to vote. Everyone, regardless of party, should be concerned when evidence of election misconduct is found.
Gary Benson, Youngsville
GOP voter fraud
Isn’t it odd that the Republican General Assembly has implemented so many ways to suppress voting in North Carolina, all under the premise to curtail voting fraud, yet the very thing they purposely chose to exclude was the absentee voting forms?
They demanded voter IDs, elimination of on-campus and same-day voting registration, cut voting days, hours and locations, elimination of party-line voting, etc., saying it was to eliminate voting fraud.
Now, voting fraud has actually been revealed and proven in the Mark Harris campaign and the Republicans are holding the smoking gun.
They are following their familiar routine of denial and want Mark Harris seated anyway.
Harris should feel lucky if he doesn’t end up spending some time in a state prison.
If the Republican “trickle down” platform isn’t drawing the votes it once did, maybe its time Republicans find another platform. Maybe a platform on integrity and aimed at the well-being of the majority of voters might be good.
Douglas Melton, Durham
Work with ICE
Is North Carolina becoming California? First, we have two newly elected sheriffs, in Wake and Mecklenburg counties, refusing to cooperate with another law enforcement agency, ICE. Durham County will not cooperate as well.
Now, we have seven mayors complaining about ICE enforcing the law.
Do not all public officials take an oath to uphold the law and defend the Constitution? They are giving priority to non-citizens vs. citizens. Truly the enemy within!
Bob Fuller, Raleigh
Drugs at border
Donald Trump maintains that we have a national emergency because “brown people” are bringing illegal drugs across the Mexico-U.S. border. He says the only way to stop this is to build “The Wall.”
We Americans need to take a long, close look at ourselves. Illegal drugs are being brought into this country because many of our American brethren of all colors desperately want these illegal drugs. If there is a demand, there will be a supply. Simple as that.
If the illegal immigrants from Central America are bringing in illegal drugs, it is in response to heavy demand by us, the American citizens. That is the real emergency.
Trump should be funneling billions of dollars toward stopping illegal drug use by American citizens rather than building a useless wall.
To quote Pogo out of context: “Yep son, we have met the enemy and he is us.”
Donnie Thompson, Pittsboro
Infant mortality
In response to “Why close the gap? Kids’ health depends on it.” (Feb. 16):
North Carolina has the 12th-worst infant mortality rate in the country, and almost 10 percent of babies are born at a low birth weight. We could make a positive impact on these challenges with improved prenatal care and access to health coverage for parents.
Expanding health coverage in other states has been shown to lead to more healthy births and a decline in the infant mortality rate. It’s time to tackle these problems for the families in our state.
Closing the coverage gap would give more than 100,000 parents in North Carolina access to the care they need to be healthy. All babies deserve the opportunity to fulfill their potential, and it starts with a healthy birth and healthy parents.
Michele Rivest, Carrboro
Policy Director of the NC Early Education Coalition
School calendars
Regarding “Schools, tourism officials at odds on school calendar” (Feb. 20):
The argument to protect summer vacation is valid from a tourism perspective. However, with great respect for
businesses that rely on tourism revenue, educating students should take precedence over vacationing when it comes to education policy.
WakeEd is advancing an idea to simplify calendar law and protect summer travel. Lawmakers should eliminate the fixed start and end dates in favor of a fixed summer break of a minimum of eight consecutive weeks and not less than 40 weekdays.
This type of regulation would give school districts the ability to plan their calendars for the 185 days or 1,025 hours with enough time for holidays, vacations, professional learning and teacher work days.
It would also provide flexibility to align with post-secondary calendars and respond to unexpected school cancellations. Finally, it protects the core summer travel period for families and tourism-dependent businesses. It may even provide a few long weekends during the school year for families to enjoy short vacations more frequently.
Timothy Lavallee, Raleigh
WakeEd vice president of policy and research
Accept facts
To those who are reluctant to accept any of the proven facts surrounding the Trump-inspired political scene, please ask yourself honestly why you are so quick to accept the proven facts surrounding the unfolding and abhorrent Jussie Smollett scandal.
Truth is truth is truth, even when it goes against the beliefs we hold dear.
We all need to accept unbiased facts, then make informed judgments.
And in a kind of twisted irony, a man named Tobias George Smollett (1721-1771) coined the phrase “Facts are stubborn things.”
Gino J. Pazzaglini, Raleigh
Gun control
I actually agree with President Trump that we are in a state of emergency. Where we disagree is on the reason.
It didn’t take the headline of Feb. 17 “12 months, 1,200 hundred deaths” to influence me to write this letter. It’s remembering Sandy Hook, Parkland, and now Aurora. Ill. And, it’s the daily news about people getting shot. The vast majority of the people doing the shooting should never have had access to guns.
It’s now more than ever that we need gun control.
Phyllis Siegel, Cary
