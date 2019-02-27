2/28 Letters: Tillis shifts on Trump

Not fooled by Tillis
For the last three years Sen. Thom Tillis has tried to brand himself as a centrist who would be a moderate voice in an increasingly polarized Washington.
As we turn towards the 2020 election, he has begun showing a spine by being the second GOP senator to publicly oppose President Trump’s emergency declaration. But without the political will to override Trump’s eventual veto, does anyone honestly believe this move to be more than politically calculated lip service?
Where was this nascent spine when Trump led the longest shutdown in American history – and Tillis voted to sustain it?
More importantly, where was this concern for separation of powers when the Senate executed the “nuclear option” to install Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court and confirmed Brett Kavanaugh?
On the rare occaision when Tillis voted against his president and defacto party leader, it was only when nearly every other Republican did the same.
Is Thom Tillis fooling anyone?
Scott Neidich, Durham
Act now on climate
If we knew someone who was 45 years old but not saving for retirement we would chastise them for being shortsighted. After all, they only have 20 years to catch up.
That’s where we are with addressing climate change, but we’re acting as if complacency or incremental steps are prudent approaches.
The Green New Deal offers us an aspirational starting point to begin meaningful correction. We’re the last generation that has a chance to curb the effects of greenhouse gasses on our planet. We have the technology and means, but lack the will.
If we fail to act our descendants will view us with scorn and derision for leaving them adrift on an unsustainable planet for the sake of our comfort and convenience.
Ben Money, Morrisville
Spend on NC schools
North Carolina ranks ninth in per-pupil funding among 12 southeastern states.
Having grown up during the time of Terry Sanford and other progressive governors, I am shocked to see that North Carolina is behind states such as West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee.
We should be pleased that our General Assembly is working so hard to protect us from social discord, while our educational system goes to pot! It’s that old game where one tells an opponent “watch my right hand,” then hits him with his left.
How is it possible to attract new business to North Carolina with such a low ranking for our school systems? There must be another reason. My guess is tax breaks and cheap labor.
Pat Lloyd, Raleigh
Consider monorail
As a resident of New Bern I have no dog in this lightrail fight. However I am fascinated by the interest in light rail when there is a much better alternative – monorail.
Monorail routes have a smaller footprint and can go over streets with no disruption of traffic. Rights of way should be simpler as the railway can go right on property lines with very little usable area having to be claimed for public use. I am told they can cost more, but the flexibility of placing them where you want them and less cost of eminent domain should make the difference.
Besides, they are fun to ride.
Drew Grice, New Bern
Bring back Mallard
The N&O was wrong to cave before the millennial winds of political correctness when you deleted Mallard Fillmore and Doonesbury, most especially after having just removed Non Sequitur.
While your investigative reporting remains top-notch, this latest screwing around with the comics is simply uncalled for. You write that it is in response to reader feedback. It sounds as if you’re only listening to sanctimonious politically correct voices while you bill yourself as an “independent” newspaper.
Won’t you please reconsider this decision and continue Mallard and Doonesbury?
Victor A. Brown, Raleigh
Glad Mallard is gone
I am happy with Sherman’s Lagoon as a replacement for Mallard Fillmore. I was often offended and appalled by Mallard.
We liberals have been vindicated. Thank you.
Carol Wilson, Pittsboro
Give voice to all sides
I am disgusted that you have chosen political correctness over freedom of speech by removing some of the comics.
While I am often in disagreement with some of the opinions in these left- and right-leaning comics, I feel it is critically important to give a voice to all sides. This is just one last step in keeping everyone clueless.
Katyna Esoda, Raleigh
