Tillis is a senator with flexible convictions. NC deserves better.

Sen. Tillis can no longer be trusted
Did our junior senator, Thom Tillis, experience a Damascene conversion minutes before he voted against the very resolution he convincingly affirmed he would be supporting just a few weeks ago?
What are we now to make of his then-self-professed “intellectual honesty”?
Tillis is a man without conviction; shrinking, timid and trembling when confronted by executive threat and not at all concerned by the threat of executive overreach, which he railed against just days ago.
He cannot be trusted.
North Carolina and the nation deserve better.
Keith Donahue, Raleigh
Say no to out of state charters
Re: “Arizona charter operator wants to set up shop in NC” (March 14)
When George W. Bush was president he floated the idea of selling some American-owned ports to the United Arab Emirates. I remember a Republican from Charlotte, U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick, said “not just NO – but HELL NO!”
That is exactly my sentiments on letting someone from out of state start charter schools in North Carolina They are undermining support for our public schools.
Roy Brock, Chapel Hill
Rethink quarry on RDU property
A quarry on property owned by Raleigh-Durham International Airport would cause visible environmental damage. (“Group asks court to stop RDU quarry, March 13)
In addition to that, is there any guarantee that it won’t lower our water table by filling with groundwater?
Kathy Dow, Cary
Larger insurers? Not the answer
Blue Cross NC CEO Patrick Conway said, “We have to do something different to make health care better, simpler, and more affordable for the people we serve.” (“Blue Cross NC joins with Oregon insurer, March 14)
I couldn’t agree more, but making for-profit insurance companies larger and more powerful has only led to higher administrative costs and rising premiums.
If Conway truly, in his heart rather than corporate tower, wants to achieve those laudable goals he would support Medicare for All.
That actually would fundamentally transform the way individuals and families experience the health care system by giving everyone affordable access and free choice of doctors and hospitals.
Bigger insurance companies are not the solution; they are the problem.
Dr. George Bohmfalk, Charlotte
Take wall money from DOD, DHS
I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. David Price to not let anyone cut any money from the Social Security Administration.
Social Security isn’t government cash; it belongs to the millions of Americans who paid into the system to save up for retirement or disability or to care for children.
There is no reason to mess around with the program in order to build a stupid unwanted wall. Take it from Department of Defense or Department of Homeland Security.
Unfortunately, I’ve been on Social Security Disability since 2009. If not for Family and Medical Leave Act assistance, I’d be homeless or dead.
Helga Bluestone, Chapel Hill
Reforms after Parkland too slow
The commission studying the Parkland, Fla. shooting found errors at various levels of government that contributed to the problem, from the FBI to school administrators to sheriff’s deputies.
I have yet to hear any report from the FBI explaining why they didn’t act on the tips they were given.
It was reported that the FBI didn’t even forward the tips to their office in Florida. Surely someone in the FBI had this responsibility and dropped the ball. Because of that, 17 people died.
It is outrageous that two citizens dutifully passed along information that could have prevented this horrific event and some government employee failed to do their duty.
Though I have not heard of any corrective action being taken by the FBI, it seems to be popular in some circles to rail against the NRA, the very organization that has trained millions of people to be responsible and safe gun owners.
Andrew S. Barclay, Cary
Add new housing, but limit cars
Affordable housing in Durham does not exist in a vacuum.
As we engage in conversations around how to increase affordable housing we need to be talking about reducing the current requirements for parking.
Every eight parking spaces is equivalent to a 550 square foot affordable housing unit. Cars are the largest source of air pollution in Durham and we know from Clean Air Carolina’s, Air Keeper Program, that air quality drops as rush hour picks up.
Increasing housing density must correspond to increased partnerships with organizations like TreesDurham so we can increase tree density to reduce air pollution and erosion.
By marrying environmental improvements with increased density, we can create a city that is livable and desirable for all.
Donald Addu, Durham
A monument to honor women
The N.C. 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial is part of the national effort to commemorate the upcoming 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
I believe Gov. Roy Cooper should memorialize this event by dedicating a monument to the women of North Carolina who carry on the fight for equal rights, equal pay and equal representation.
North Carolina has many monuments to wars and war heroes. Now is the time to recognize the many, many women who have fought just as hard, against all odds, and without weapons.
Mary Molina, Durham
Zane is wrong about tax cuts
In “Berger’s right: NC tax cuts led to boom” (March 13) J. Peder Zane praises the Republican tax cuts and deregulation as the force behind today’s low unemployment rate in the state and improved economy, while giving no credit to President Obama’s efforts or the overall improved economy nationwide.
Part of the sales pitch for cutting taxes is that the economy will grow so much that tax revenues, even at a lower rate, will not be impacted. We know that is not true.
We also know that we need tax revenues for infrastructure that businesses use every day like roads and ports and for services to improve living conditions like parks, greenways, schools, etc. that attract businesses.
Cutting taxes is not the solution. I lived in Louisiana, where I paid very little in taxes, before moving to North Carolina in 1981 where I pay a lot more in taxes – but where there are public parks, good roads, good schools. I don’t want to move back.
Daryl T. Bowman, Raleigh
