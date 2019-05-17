5/20 Letters: So what is it exactly that Boston loves to hate about North Carolina?

Boston Bruins fan Lee O’Rourke of Fuquay-Varina celebrates after the Bruins scored securing a 3-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Bay State braying

Hey, what is it about our area that the Boston media and Bruins’ fans hate so much? Is it our great quality of life? Booming economy? Our wonderful restaurants and nightlife? Beautiful parks and open spaces? Our world class universities? Our friendly people and family oriented lifestyle? Are they just jealous of us or just mean spirited? I wonder, because it sure seems like people from that area are trying to move down here in droves.

Oh well, Go Canes and any other team playing the Bruins.

Lee Evans

Raleigh

Canes fans are a class act

After watching game four of Carolina vs Boston, the Carolina fans were a class act and should be congratulated for their support of their team. As the clock wound down to a four game sweep to Boston I was impressed by the loyalty of the full arena who stayed until the very end and cheered as if their team had won. Good for you Hurricanes, good for their fans.

Roger Williams

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Life-threatening circumstances

Before Roe v Wade, North Carolina and other states allowed legal and safe abortion if the life, or the physical or mental health, of the mother would be endangered. These provisions permitted many women to avoid either a back alley abortion or carrying to term an unplanned pregnancy. From what I have read, it seems that the law recently passed in Alabama does not allow even these pre-Roe conditions. The mother’s health or life would thus be sacrificed to the life of the fetus. In any case, this severe law will primarily affect women in poverty. Women who have means will simply go to another state or another country.

Mary Ann Witt

Durham

Front page news?

Is the ‘pregnant dad’ story about Liam really front page news? I have read three installments, and I don’t see why this so important. He complains about his mother and father using the wrong pronoun, yet they appear to have gone above and beyond to accommodate when he or she has changed, not them.

Charles R. Schroeder

Cary

Major disconnect

I find it ironic that the letter writer of “How Trump Won” doesn’t recognize the disconnect between a billionaire wearing a baseball cap and the lives of everyday Americans. Voters in the Heartland and the Bible Belt perhaps thought that being an influential wealthy businessman translated into being a respected and honorable president. Trump was convincing enough to have religious leaders on the Right overlook a multitude of his transgressions, including misogynistic comments regarding women and an alleged extra-marital affair involving the payment of $130,000 in hush money.

Last fall, after tariffs were imposed against China and subsequent counter tariffs were imposed on American agricultural products, commodity prices for grains dropped dramatically, resulting in a ripple effect. I seriously doubt wearing a MAGA hat while delivering a load of soybeans would’ve added a dime a bushel in profit to those soybeans. Perhaps it will take widespread farm foreclosure to turn things around.

Greg Bruhn

Raleigh

What makes someone worthy of a visa?

It’s interesting to read Gene Nichol’s column mentioning the high level of inequality in the United States compared to other wealthy countries on the same day that the Trump administration’s immigration plan appears. The administration wants to discriminate on the basis of education when it comes to immigration. The administration seems to equate education with intelligence and overall worthiness to come here. This attitude fails to admit that education is something that is available only to the elite in most of the countries who are sending immigrants here.

A lack of education does not equate to personal failure, laziness, or stupidity. It most certainly equates to a lack of opportunity in a number of developing countries. Millions of Americans are descendants of people who left Europe with minimal education but had an intense desire to make a better life for themselves. Just look at the inscription on the Statue of Liberty. By favoring the admittance of the educated elite over that of ordinary people the Trump administration would exacerbate inequality in this country while perpetuating inequality in the immigrants’ homelands.

Floyd G Whitney

Chapel Hill

Unnecessary changes

Nancy Newsome’s letter “Eliminate DST” (May 17) is correct. Daylight Savings Time has become an annual tradition that serves no purpose. The historical significance is long since past and the vast majority of people that it affects are not tending crops in that extra hour of daylight.

Harry Richardson

Pittsboro