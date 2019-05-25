5/27 Letters: Take a moment to remember our servicemen and women this Memorial Day.

Freedom’s cost

I hope every American takes some time today to remember and honor all their fellow Americans who sacrificed their lives so that all of us could live in a land of freedom.

They were simple men and women living normal lives when they set off to serve their country, and sadly thousands never returned home.

Today there are thousands of gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery, white crosses in Normandy, France, old weathered grave sites at Gettysburg and wreaths floating in the waters of Pearl Harbor. It is all a sober reminder to every American that freedom has its cost and to be aware of all who paid it.

We can never repay the debt that so many gave to all of us, but we can remember and honor all of them. And today we do.

Kirk Polizzi

Wilmington

A Different Narrative

Beth El synagogue recently bid a tearful farewell to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church after sharing their church’s space for 16 months while our synagogue was renovated. We proudly marched the Jewish community’s most sacred objects, our Torah scrolls, through the streets of Durham with our Christian brothers and sisters back to our newly renovated home. Being together created opportunities for us to contribute together to Durham’s needy and to learn more about each other.

Why did a local church open its doors to a synagogue? Trinity’s Reverend Katie Crowe explained, “[O]ne of the catechisms of the Presbyterian Church states that the chief end of humankind is to glorify and enjoy God forever. Looking back at this special season that we have shared together...we have found ourselves more fully glorifying and enjoying God because of you.” This feeling is fully mutual.

Of late, too many synagogues, mosques and churches don’t feel like the sanctuaries they ought to be. Our procession sadly, but necessarily, included some off-duty police officers hired for protection. We write to declare: a different narrative is being written by people of faith. We refuse to give hatred and bigotry the final word. It is through this narrative that God is glorified.

Daniel Greyber, Rabbi

Debbie Goldstein, President

Leslie Winner, 1st Vice President

Beth El Synagogue, Durham

Dreamer tuition

In the next few weeks, thousands of young people will graduate from North Carolina high schools, full of ambitions and dreams. For some of these high school seniors however, their dreams will be cut short. Because of their immigration status, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) recipients will not be able to attend our state’s community colleges or state universities unless they pay tuition rates that are three times the rates their classmates are paying. Even though most of these kids have grown up in North Carolina, this will effectively end their dreams of going to college despite their willingness to work and study hard. This is not right. These kids deserve a chance at the American dream. Our legislators need to do the right thing and pass the law that will allow Dreamers to qualify for in-state tuition.

Michael Schley

Raleigh

SAVE Act

We saw, with interest, the May 17 editorial talking about the breakthrough with craft brewing legislation “Suddenly, craft brewers are getting their way in NC.” We couldn’t help but notice some similarities.

Like the craft brewers, nurses are trying to change “archaic rules,” but we’re up against much more well-funded political opponents with sources of income to protect. Our bill seems like it might be stuck… yet again. And consumers are the real losers.

The SAVE Act would grant Full Practice Authority for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. It has broad bipartisan support and endorsements from a wide range of groups: the Rural Center, Americans for Prosperity, and AARP North Carolina, to name just a few.

Healthcare cost, quality, and access are three of biggest issues in all of politics right now, and the SAVE Act directly impacts each of them: it would save North Carolina hundreds of millions of dollars while increasing access to quality healthcare practitioners, especially in some of the places that need it most.

Tina C. Gordon, MPA, CAE, FACHE

CEO, North Carolina Nurses Association

Civilian oversight

That’s all Raleigh needs. A bunch of liberal civilians looking over police officers shoulders. (“Raleigh police chief opposes citizen-led police oversight board,” May 22.)

Their job is tough enough. They do dangerous work, where you have split-seconds to make a life-or-death decision. Most of the time, if people acted correctly, a lot of these confrontations would not happen

I agree with the chief. We don’t need a police oversight board.

Hylton Lawrence

Dunn