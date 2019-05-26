Letters to the Editor 5/26 Letters: Take impeachment off the table and stop attacking Trump

End all this talk of impeachment

I am really getting tired of this talk of impeachment of President Trump by the Democrats.

They seem to go from one thing to another attacking him since he was elected.

Accept it he was elected president. Forget all these stupid accusations and get to work solving our problems with the environment, immigration, etc.

Nothing is getting done in Congress despite efforts by the president to get something done.

Hylton Lawrence, Dunn

Trump’s hissy fit affects the nation

Regarding “Trump angrily disbands meeting on infrastructure,” (May 23), I am reminded of the child who, when he doesn’t like how the other kids are playing, takes home his marbles.

President Trump acts like a petulant child, but at stake is fixing our crumbling infrastructure, not a lack of marbles.

Congressional leaders believe they can address infrastructure and investigate Trump at the same time. Apparently Trump doesn’t have that capability.

The American public shouldn’t suffer because our president has a hissy fit.

Mike Jennings, Cary

A mistake to go to war with Iran

It seems as though President Trump has filled his administration with zealots of one stripe or another – Stephen Miller on immigration, now John Bolton, a Middle East antagonizer.

Does the prospect of war with Iran have any purpose? Is the endgame to make Trump look tough on the world stage? To satisfy Bolton’s desire for regime change in Iran? To appease the Saudis?

For whatever reason, is it worth the life of one American serviceman?

Paul Staley, Franklinton

Time to expand healthcare in NC

With regard to “ACC seeks to bolster mental health treatment for athletes,” (May 22), I can only imagine the profound and wounding loss the Hilinski family must feel with the death of their son.

I am grateful for their advocacy for healthcare for ACC athletes. More and improved access to mental healthcare resources and treatment for college athletics is a great start, but why stop there?

The access to healthcare resources should be available to all, and this could occur with the healthcare expansion that our N.C. General Assembly currently has in play. Encourage your N.C. representatives to positively move forward on this important legislation. Someone’s life may depend on it!

Patricia B. Adams, Rocky Mount

The Inner Banks need ferries too

I applaud the new passenger ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke. However, there are five towns that have been actively pursuing at least two ferries to connect Edenton, Plymouth, Columbia, Hertford and Elizabeth City.

All them are located on beautiful rivers that flow into the Albemarle Sound.

Dr. Nicholas Didow, at the UNC Flagler School of Business and his team conducted a feasibility study that speaks very favorably about the potential of this first phase of an Inner Banks (IBX) Harbor Town revitalization.

Successful revitalization will depend on two or three ferries that would connect the towns as one tourist destination.

If the state can justify adding two additional ferries to 10 or more that have offered free service to Dare County tourists for over 25 years, it should certainly consider assisting five Tier 1 counties that could utilize ferries, with riding fees, to stimulate tourism.

If successful, the concept could be expanded to at least four or five more harbor towns, which could increase the overall marketability of the entire Inner Banks and change the economy of the poorest region in the state.

Bunny Sanders, Roper

For NC Dems, it’s about values

A recent column (May 17) cites opposition to an anti-choice bill to claim that N.C. Democrats are “rejecting moderates,” yet ignores the party’s priorities, recent accomplishments, and the attacks on reproductive rights happening across the South.

Last year on our Rural NC Listening Tour I visited over 40 rural counties to hear from rural voters.

Overwhelmingly, people were concerned with kitchen table issues like affordable healthcare, quality public education, clean water, jobs/the economy, and access to the ballot box.

N.C. Democrats have always been committed to these issues that unite us. That’s why we recruited candidates to run in every legislative district in 2018.

The results speak for themselves: We flipped 11 districts that President Trump won and broke the Republican supermajority by running quality candidates, including moderates, who fit their districts.

Opposing a bill that’s part of a larger nationwide attack on reproductive rights isn’t about “purity,” it’s about values.

Standing up for reproductive justice is something to be proud of – just like our big tent party, the party that truly reflects Tar Heel diversity.

Wayne Goodwin, Raleigh

Chair, N.C. Democratic Party

Signage changes needed at airport

It’s good to read about the expansion and changes at RDU. I hope they will also bring about signs, including terminal number identification (inside and out) and exit door signs near baggage claim.

At present, an airline passenger arriving at RDU who wishes to meet a family member coming to RDU by car must:

1. Ask at the information desk, “What terminal is this?”

2. Leave the terminal via an exit door and look at the signage on the entrance side.

3. Then, deliver a message: “I am in terminal X at entrance Y.”

RDU can and should do better.

Caroline Pritchett, Durham

Knott should lead debate on Sam

Regarding “Don’t let a mob decide on Silent Sam,” (May 19 Opinion):

Joe Knott of the UNC Board of Governors insists that “a good orderly and articulate public debate” is needed on Silent Sam.

Why not lead that debate about yourself, Mr. Knott?

Urge your colleagues on the BOG to invite public comment in a transparent format and let a nonpartisan jury of diverse citizens, faculty and students decide Sam’s fate.

Your proposition – that Sam must be returned to McCorkle Place before a debate can take place – is a defiant condition fraught with potential violence. It is dangerous and irresponsible.

In the last year, the UNC system lost two outstanding leaders – President Margaret Spellings and UNC-CH Chancellor Carol Folt. Both female. Both forced out. Both replaced by men.

The optics could not be worse. Perhaps we should have an orderly and articulate debate about this also.