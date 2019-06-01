6/3 Letters: Does ‘innocent until proven guilty’ not apply to Trump and obstruction claims?

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP

Presumed innocent

In U.S. jurisprudence, all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Special counsel Robert Mueller made this clear in his statement. He said the indicted Russians were presumed innocent till proven guilty. There was no indictment of President Trump, yet Mueller stated he could not declare Trump innocent of obstruction.





There was no collusion by Trump or his campaign, no underlying crime to cover up. An innocent man angrily protesting his innocence is not obstructing justice. Once being falsely accused, I understand this feeling. The administration provided all documents subpoenaed, all staff was told testify, there was no claim of executive privilege and no one was fired.

Prosecutors use evidence to indict or declare the accused not guilty. Mueller’s additional statement shows his bias and lack of integrity.

David Campbell

Raleigh

Daily lies

When will President Trump’s lying on a daily basis finally be unacceptable? From his lying about his phony bone spurs to avoid the draft back in the late 60s to saying that he has been exonerated by the Mueller report, these are lies to benefit his personal interest which he has done all his life. With his well documented history of scamming people through his Trump University and foundation, any reasonably intelligent person can conclude that he is a scam artist who cares only about himself and his base and not all Americans. Let’s hope that by November 2020, all voters will agree that lying to the American people is wrong regardless of your party affiliation.

Don Haines

Fuquay-Varina

Deeply disturbed

The recent story about White House staff attempting to avoid a presidential meltdown if Trump were to encounter the words “USS McCain” while out of the country over Memorial Day weekend is more than just a concerning anecdote (“Trump says not involved with keeping McCain ship out of view,” May 30). It is a sign of deeply disturbed and unfit commander-in-chief.

Such incidents are reminiscent of a dysfunctional family headed by an emotionally immature and abusive parent. Our government cannot function if the people surrounding the president are constantly walking on eggshells and prevent the president from seeing or hearing things that might unsettle his fragile ego. How long are Sen. Burr, Rep. Butterfield and Sen. Tillis going to let this unstable, ill-informed madman wreak chaos on our country and the rest of the world?

Lynn Andrews

Durham

Pediatric cardiology department

As a Chapel Hill resident whose family members have received healing care at UNC Hospital, I read with grave concern the NYT article about the pediatric cardiology department. It painfully captured Skylar and Jeremiah’s short lives and clearly demonstrates the trust we put in medical experts. Also troubling, however, was reading that a doctors’ meeting was “captured in secret audio recordings.” Patient privacy and HIPAA violations are taken seriously by families and doctors alike. If medical professionals are being “secretly taped” (and by whom?), what hope is there to ensure our privacy protections as patients?

Elisabeth I. Fosso

Chapel Hill

New opportunities

“NC woman redefines role — and image — of bondsman” by Mary Glen Hatcher was fascinating (May 24). That sound I heard as I read it was another all-male professional or occupational barrier come crashing down. It wasn’t until I got to the end, however, that I learned what “UNC Media Hub” under Ms. Hatcher’s byline meant. It indicated that the article came from a student — a student! — at UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism. There was certainly no opportunity like this in the ‘60s when I was earning a master’s in journalism at Columbia University, even though seven New York City dailies could have given a chance to my class (male/female ratio: 96-12.) All hail progress!

Barbara Haddad Ryan

Cary

Alternative investments

Wouldn’t it be better, rather than spending money on more roads to accommodate the moves by DMV and DHHS, to invest in buses or car pools. This would help experienced workers who want keep their jobs. Their commute would save money spent on gas, ease traffic congestion and hold down on air pollution. I believe it would also save on the amount of money spent on more roads.

Linda Jacoby

Clayton

Hillary’s protege?

Is editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis a protege of Hillary Clinton? I have no problem with him attacking President Trump or his trade policies, but the American farmer? His cartoon seems to have cast them as ignorant dupes which I view as somewhat elitist. Maybe they’re “undesirables” too?

Keith Breneman

Apex