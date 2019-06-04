6/4 Letters: How is the Christ I have preached honored by the current political climate?

When Billy Graham learned of Richard Nixon’s foul language and Watergate involvement, “I was physically sick... torn apart.” To another source he admitted weeping and vomiting when the president he’d ardently supported was exposed. It is only a matter of time before his son follows suit.

Franklin Graham’s call for a Special Day of Prayer for Donald Trump (and against his enemies) set an unfortunate new low in the prostitution of Christian faith for political purpose. Prayer was politicized, and Americans were in effect urged to ask God for the further demolition of civil speech, a free press, respect for the rule of law, kindness to strangers, economic justice, racial equity, and old-fashioned honesty. This circus of mangled religion and blindness to facts cannot end well.

I have spent 57 of my 76 years as a Baptist pastor. I am no wild-eyed liberal. But, with due respect to Billy’s son, I cannot see how the Christ I have preached is honored by the slaughter of truth and decency now underway in these United States.

J. Daniel Day

Durham

Distracting debate

Would restrictions to prevent dangerous people from buying guns be a good idea? Yes. Would they stop mass shootings? No. They might not even make a noticeable difference. So many guns are already present in this country that someone who cannot buy one legally can probably borrow or steal one.

The interminable debate about gun control has distracted us from looking at other measures that might help reduce mass shootings. Mass shooters are seldom interested in the death of the particular people they shoot. Their goal is publicity. We could accomplish something if the media could restrain their enthusiasm in covering mass shootings or other terrorist actions. In New Zealand, the police did not release the name of the shooter. We could move in the same direction.





James Kalat

Cary

High quality care

While the recent articles about UNC pediatric heart patients are concerning, my family has personally experienced the high quality care that UNC pediatric heart patients receive. Last July my daughter had open-heart surgery at UNC Hospital. Dr. Timothy Hoffman is her cardiologist, and I cannot say enough good things about him. At age seven my daughter was referred to him, and thanks to his and his staff’s thorough examination a heart defect was discovered that could have caused long term damage. My daughter received excellent care by Dr. Mill and his team before, during, and after surgery. I hope that UNC will continue to support and provide this important service to children across North Carolina.

Tara Bissette

Fuquay-Varina

Not an impeachment investigation

I wish Congressional Democrats would stop calling their efforts an impeachment investigation. It’s not. Impeachment is what happens as a result of findings after an examination of evidence. By making impeachment your goal, you aren’t allowing for balanced judgment. When somebody gets accused of horse stealing, for which the penalty is hanging, the authorities conduct an inquiry of a missing horse. It isn’t called a hanging investigation.

Democrats don’t do themselves any favors by using imprecise terminology. When the President is suspected of obstruction of justice or tax evasion, those are the subjects of investigation, not impeachment. He could prove innocence of tax fraud by simply releasing his tax returns. The obstruction of justice suspicion could also be allayed by releasing the unredacted Mueller Report. To refuse either raises suspicion that he has something stinky to hide. When Democrats threaten impeachment, they open themselves to accusations of rush to judgment which the Republicans will focus on rather than the facts. Impeachment, even of this most perfidious president, disrupts our country and should only happen after the most exhaustive examination. It also means Mike Pence takes over.

Andrew Leager

Raleigh

Enough tariffs

As his recent announcement of a series of tariffs on Mexico demonstrates, President Trump clearly doesn’t understand tariffs, whom they affect, what they can (and can’t) accomplish, or when and how to use them. Congress has given the President the power to impose tariffs, and I believe it is time for Congress to take that power back. I would like to see bipartisan legislation introduced to do that, and I would like to see enough bipartisan support for this legislation to override a Presidential veto. Senators Tillis and Burr have business-friendly voting records, and this legislation is needed by American businesses now, so I encourage them to support the effort to restore tariff authority (like all other taxing authority) to Congress. All twelve of our current Representatives should do the same. Enough is enough.

Forrest Johnson

Durham