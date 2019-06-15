6/17 Letters: We can no longer afford to tolerate hate in our communities.

Speaking truth

I read the article, “Man pleads guilty in murder of three Muslims in Chapel Hill”, in the June 13 News and Observer, about the resolution of the 2015 shooting deaths of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha, and Razan Abu-Salha by defendant Craig Hicks. It took four years to accept the guilty plea and pass sentencing, but justice has finally been served.

Raleigh attorney Joseph Cheshire, who represented the two families of the victims spoke up on their behalf, stating that he had never met “finer people in his life than these families.” He also made a statement about the prevalence of hatred in our society: “Hate today permeates our society at every level. It’s even stoked by many of our elected officials and far too many of our citizens, and we are tolerating it.” I admire a person who can speak the truth openly and candidly. Truth can be hard to receive, but it can begin the process of confronting wrongs and seeking solutions. Thank you, Mr. Cheshire, for the boldness to speak out against this plague in our society.

Cheryl Mensch

Southern Pines

Heartbeat veto

I am deeply disappointed in Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent veto of the abortion bill and the General Assembly’s failure to override. Rather than recognizing abortion kills a human being and defending that on those terms, we hear of “women’s health, women’s rights, reproductive freedom, and the right to choose.”

The unborn are referred to as “clumps of cells, product of conception, part of the mother,” like a wart maybe.

Thirty plus years ago, all Americans were aghast hearing of how the Chinese enforced their “one child policy.” The term, “barbarian” was used frequently to describe this especially in the liberal press. As a student of history, I humbly submit, people exhibiting the same barbarity are resident in our state legislature.

Fenton McGonnell

Durham

Science and faith

I was heartened by Ned Barnett’s article on the Opinion page (6/13/19), “Bringing science and faith to bear on climate change’” about an NC Interfaith Power & Light event. Even though many who care are daunted by the immensity of the global problem, I saw hope in the large audience at that event, over 200 people. These are people of faith who are inspired by their faith’s teachings and undaunted. They are joining others of faith to bring to scale a range of effective, science-based climate solutions that already exist.

I’m part of a new network, Interfaith Creation Care of the Triangle (ICCT), which co-hosted the event. Many of the 200 attendees signed up to join action groups introduced by ICCT. The emergence of our network is part of a phenomenon happening across the country. NPR Science Friday reported on it last month. In North Carolina alone, there is an established group in Asheville and others starting in Charlotte, Orange County and the Triangle. Our Triangle network already has 90 members representing 40 faith communities including Buddhist, Catholic, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Native American, Protestant, and Sathya Sai. We believe care of Creation is our sacred duty.

Lynn Lyle

Raleigh

Concerned scientist

At a recent family gathering for my 94th birthday, I glanced at my 16-month-old great grandson and wondered what his world would be when he was my age. From my readings, he would face a very hot climate with frequent devastating storms, insufficient arable land to feed a huge overpopulation, polluted oceans and fresh water with no end in sight for relief. Unless very aggressive actions are taken worldwide regarding climate control, this scenario is inevitable. Let’s hope our next administration will at least restore the environmental controls initiated under President Obama and competent leaders will be named for the critical federal agencies. From a concerned scientist.

Jack Lynn, PhD

Southern Pines

Necessary improvements

Before Raleigh considers widening any street to four lanes, it needs to take better care of the ones it has (N&O June 14, “A nightmare: Leesville Road residents assess widening plan”). What’s needed now is to repair a host of gaping potholes, to resurface some roads entirely and paint medial lines and right and left turn arrows at intersections. Night driving is becoming hazardous. No need here to elaborate where this needs to be done.

George Brooks

Raleigh

Job evaluation

The writer of a June 13 letter and I evaluate President Trump’s job performance very differently. I might change my mind if she would list a few examples of where he is doing a “fantastic job.”

Gertrude Kappel

Raleigh