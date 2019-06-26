6/28 letters: The US will need an experienced president in 2020 to undo the damage

The next president





The next president will need to be experienced in order to fix and rebuild our country.

My guess is whoever it is will spend the first two years on repair and damage control of our country.

You can’t teach experience, and that is why it will be needed in 2020.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After that, then some of the young talent will be ready to be president.

Chuck Liles, Raleigh

Failed diplomacy

Apparently, the self-proclaimed great deal-maker can’t get anything done without a fixer.





U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton are useless at diplomacy. Leaders of Iran are calling Trump’s bluff!

So much for being the leader of the free world.

Lou Giglio, Raleigh

Help these countries

Seeking asylum is not a crime.

In their wildest dreams, surely Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis’ cannot imagine the horror and desperation of being separated from their children or grandchildren.

People do not walk hundreds/thousands of miles and leave their families unless they’re facing unsustainable situations — violence/crushing poverty/starvation being the top reasons for leaving.

The U.S. needs to start a massive campaign to improve the governments and life in Central American countries to help stem the need to migrate.

People just want a safe and survivable life for their children. They are no different than our ancestors who braved long, difficult journeys to arrive on these shores.

Stop using these families as political pawns. Start using American creativity to help deal with the situation in these countries so people do not feel the need to leave.

Cheryl Mitchell-Olds, Durham

Game-day alcohol

Regarding “Bill would allow alcohol sales at UNC, NC State games” (June 20):

This doesn’t make sense to me — to allow alcohol at NC State and UNC home games.

I am a fan of college football and basketball, but I’m not in favor of alcohol being sold.

Many mothers and fathers take their young children to the games. What kind of an example does that set?

Many of the young men playing are not even drinking age.

I understand you make the liquor industry happy and profitable. But you’ll need to hire more police to take care of the drunks.

Many drink then drive home after a game and that could be deadly.

W. Bryan Turner, Hillsborough

Berger’s reasoning

Regarding “Reasons not to expand Medicaid” (June 23 Opinion)

After making the (possibly dubious) point that, perhaps 300,000 of the estimated 500,000 North Carolinians projected to benefit from Medicaid expansion are already covered, Sen. Phil Berger’s case for the other 200,000 potentially-eligible persons basically boils down to something along the lines of: We just plain don’t believe we should spend any money on “those people.”

He also makes the point that, hey, the government might someday decide to pay something other than 90 percent of those expenses, so let’s just leave 200,000 without any coverage, just to be safe.

North Carolina is better than that.

Paul Messinger, Chapel Hill

Pending NC gun bill

I believe in sensible gun ownership. I’m a mother of sons and I live with hunters.

House Bill 499 would, in part, allow most people over 18 (high school-aged) to own guns without permits and make training in gun use/safety optional.

It could increase gun sales by making it easier to own a gun and possibly make more guns available for theft. No guarantees we or our children would be safer with more guns in our communities.

Children may actually be less safe with more guns, less regulated, in the community. Is this a good idea? Talk to your lawmakers if you think it’s not. Now.

Rane Winslow, Raleigh

Glued to the past

Regarding “The liberal myth of the intolerant other,” (June 25 Opinion).

J. Peder Zane’s description of “white liberals” as being “intolerant” is wrong and exactly backwards.

He says the “champions of equality” are smearing America by “imposing their views on the rest of us.” He seems not to understand that the majority of the “rest of us” believe in equality and will not retreat from the increasing promotion of the equal rights of women, blacks, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ community.

It’s clear and undeniable that Zane is glued to the past and can’t accept positive change.

Steve Bernholz, Chapel Hill