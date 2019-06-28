7/1 Letters: We can’t afford to take care of the whole world. We have enough problems.

Fix home first

The border problem is one big mess, caused by the media’s attempts to sensationalize the plight of a very large group of migrants this nation did not ask for. The wannabe presidential hopefuls are using this as a vote-buying predicament with the help of a do-nothing Congress. As the news media often mention the high poverty rate with subsequent lack of housing and food available, why have those citizens not risen up and marched on DC demanding they be taken care of first?

This nation needs to readjust the expenditures for its own first, as charity begins at home. The migrants need to join together and fix their own country as we did in 1776. We are not responsible for every person and country outside our borders. Members of Congress need to do the job they were elected for, not play politics. If they worked for any company they would be fired for incompetence and lack of productivity, whether a Democrat, Republican, or independent. Remember, it is your taxes being taken away from being used on your fellow citizens.





Bob Horwath

New Bern

Imaginary lines

I am absolutely heartbroken over the mistreatment of children and families at the border, and the fact that we cannot create sensible, rational immigration policies is absurd. I have a two-year-old. A two-year-old with a Mexican last name and some Mexican heritage. He was born in the U.S. to U.S. citizens, but you had better believe that I would risk my life to make sure he was safe.

For a child (or anyone) to die while trying to get to get to safety, to a better life, all because we live in a selfish country that believes in imaginary lines is unacceptable. Unacceptable. We’re all human beings, and we all belong on this Earth. And we’re holding our elected officials accountable to do something sensible, rational, and compassionate to fix this mess.

Nicole Crews

Durham

Too many taxes

So Medicaid expansion could add 634,000 people to the taxpayer-funded program and in addition create 37,200 new taxpayer-funded jobs? Who could argue with that?

Except someone who already pays too many taxes?

Stan Cardwell

Raleigh

Still hope

Extreme partisan gerrymandering undermines our democracy. Currently in North Carolina, politicians draw their own district lines to pick their own voters and to protect themselves. Elections should be determined by the voters of North Carolina, not by politicians rigging maps. Rucho v. League of Women Voters of North Carolina was one of three recent redistricting cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, the Court chose not to draw a clear line between a fair district map and one that is too partisan. This is a deeply disappointing decision.

However, redistricting reform that ends gerrymandering is still possible. The North Carolina General Assembly has the power to adopt an impartial and transparent process for creating voting maps. Currently, seven redistricting bills are languishing in legislative committees. These bills deserve a full and fair hearing that includes public input. N.C. voters want redistricting reform, and democracy demands it. The League of Women Voters will continue its efforts toward redistricting reform that requires impartial mapping criteria, prohibits the use of political data for partisan gerrymandering, allows for public input opportunities, and is conducted via a transparent process. We encourage voters to contact their legislators and demand redistricting reform for fair voting maps.

Dianna Wynn, President, League of Women Voters of Wake County





Cary

Businessman’s solution

What you’re seeing with the president’s plan for immigration is a businessman’s solution. We’ve never had a true businessman in the White House, and people are shocked at his decision-making ability and authority. He played hardball with Mexico, including the talk of a tariff on imported goods. The tactics worked, as Mexico agreed to stop the flow of immigrants across its own southern border. Then President Trump succeeded again because he negotiated hard to get through the second part of his plan. This part says that asylum seekers must return to their own country after they request asylum. That’s a businessman at work. Politicians love to deal in the vague and abstract. Things like “DACA.” Deferred Action on Child Arrivals. Deferred to when? No one knows. Such policy is the stock in trade of a career politician. We need action and not vague pseudo-solutions like DACA. That’s known as kicking the can down the road. That’s unacceptable.

Robert Peele

Rocky Mount