7/2 Letters: A minority party is controls the nation

Gerrymandering

So let’s recap. We have a President the voters soundly rejected by a margin of more than three million votes. We have a Senate whose “majority” party members received more than 16 million fewer votes than their opponents. This voter-rejected president and this voter-rejected Senate conspired to steal the Supreme Court swing vote — from a president twice roundly approved by the voters. And now this illegitimate, stolen Supreme Court has — on purely partisan grounds and without even bothering with a fig leaf of logical cover — formally rigged the system to make it infinitely easier for their minority party to also deny the voters control of both the U.S. House and state legislatures.









Sadly, the end game to Benjamin Franklin’s “A republic, if you can keep it” remark is now in sight, as the last gasping vestiges of democracy in the US are being strangled by a flood of gerrymandering and voter suppression laws.







We in North Carolina know already how this business of politicians selecting their voters plays out. It’s not pretty when voters no longer matter. No accountability, no responsibility. No democracy. No more “We The People.”

Charles F. Board

Cary

Cost of immigrants

May I suggest to those concerned of the plight of our uninvited illegal guests arriving at the southern border: they might go down and adopt a small family or group and bring them home to live with them. They could then provide room and board, medical services, educate the children and later provide senior services for them. If this is too much to ask, why then are we expecting our nation to do about the same?

John E Bishop

New Bern

Not unifying

I read in The N&O that Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest has made some pretty noteworthy comments about the supposed Christian nature of our country and the alleged perils of multiculturalism. As has been shown time and time again, our country was founded on overtly secular principles by people who knew the dangers of mixing religion and the state. Secondly, the United States has had wave after wave of immigrants from the beginning. These immigrants have made our culture both stronger and richer.

His comments don’t sound like they’re meant to unite us. One doesn’t do that by spreading fear of those “Other People.” Rather, it sounds like Forest is checking off the boxes to ensure his right-wing, extremist bona fides.

Eric Thomas

Durham

Foreign aid

I’ve recently learned about a bill making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives, known as H.Con.Res.3. Res. 3 proposes that Congress should annually provide 1% of the current GDP in foreign aid for relief and development purposes. Non-military foreign aid has a precedent of success in American policy, dating back to the Economic Recovery Act of 1948. Poverty, lack of opportunity and environmental degradation are all major contributors to instability, which gives the United States an opportunity to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties, create opportunities for international trade and address multinational terrorism at its source — as opposed to using military force to fight symptoms. H.Con.Res.3 deserves more attention than it is getting, as the U.S. certainly has the wherewithal to provide foreign aid. I have already urged both Senators Burr and Tillis to lend public support to the resolution, and I have reached out to Rep. Price to urge him to co-sponsor the bill. 1% of the GDP annually is negligible, and I believe the benefits far outweigh the cost.

Robert Sprankle

Raleigh

Greene vote

When Chapel Hill politicians suddenly schedule a mid-July vote on a controversial issue, alarm bells should start to ring. The plan to clear cut and develop a majority of one of the last large publicly owned parcels in Chapel Hill — the Greene Tract Forest — is back from the dead. Before school got out, the plan to revise years of agreement that 80% of the Greene Forest be preserved (leaving 20% for affordable housing) was delayed until the fall. Led by Mayor Hemminger, the council agreed after extensive public outcry to assemble interested parties in September to better understand why this central forest is so important to many in town. Now a few council members are hoping to rush a development vote through July 15. This sort of underhanded behavior is outrageous and should not stand. Let’s stick with the original plan and honor the hundreds of town residents who have contacted their council members and joined local advocacy efforts to preserve this irreplaceable public resource. We’ve lost enough trees in Chapel Hill over the past year!

Adam Searing

Chapel Hill