7/04 letters: Proposed Franklin Street plan would obliterate the soul of Chapel Hill

Save Franklin Street

Regarding “UNC-Chapel Hill plan could raze Carolina Coffee Shop, other Franklin Street buildings,” July 3:





If UNC Chapel Hill is seriously considering razing a large stretch of East Franklin Street to make room for new buildings, then it has forgotten what makes Chapel Hill the “Southern Part of Heaven.”

As a proud 2000 graduate, I know part of the Carolina experience is walking down Franklin Street. This misbegotten plan, if it is indeed beyond the planning stages, would take that experience away.

In the name of progress, UNC may be taking away the soul of Chapel Hill.

Darrell Lucus, Charlotte

Close the camps

The time has come for all Americans to say “close the concentration camps now” — that is what they are.

A few years ago, the acceptance of the torture of Guantanamo prisoners warned us all that “it can happen here.”

Now, it is happening here. We can no longer say “This is not America” because this is America. This is what we have become.

As a 1960s teenager horrified at the Holocaust I promised myself, “I will fight against this horror if I see it happening.”

We all see it happening in plain view. It is time for all of us to stand up and to close the concentration camps now.

Karen Porter, Carrboro

A double standard

It is untenable that children and adults have lost their lives trying to enter this country by any means other than legal.

Some are still enduring stifling conditions due to overcrowding in detention facilities and lack of sufficient sanitary provisions at these locations.

Yet there are other adjudicated laws that separate children from a parent every day.

In June of 1973 abortion became “legal” in the United States and to date over 60 million children have died at the hands of those whose Hippocratic oath is to “First do no harm” — all in the name of rights.

Thus this question: Why the big hurrah over those who are already born and their rights, when tacit approval is preferred by many against those children yet unborn?

I simply do not understand the difference.

Stephen Trexler, Raleigh

Expand Medicaid

House Speaker Tim Moore is blocking both the budget and access to health care for thousands of N.C. residents.

Health screenings and early intervention can save millions in health care costs, create a healthy workforce, keep rural hospitals in business, and support thousands of jobs.

The federal government would pay over 90 percent of the cost, so it is the best current option.

Medicaid expansion is the best stopgap program for farmers, self-employed, small businesses, low-wage workers, and the thousands who don’t have employer health plans.

Moore needs to work with the governor to pass the budget or some of the other Republicans need the gumption to replace Moore if he cannot vote for the public good.

Jean Weaver, Durham

Let truth prevail

It’s very sad that ever since the November 2016 election the USA can no longer be called the United States of America simply because the president promotes fear and hate instead of hope and unity.

This has divided our country like I have never seen before in my lifetime.

Real leaders unite not divide. How could a presidential candidate without this basic understanding become the leader of our country?

We can only hope and pray that come the November 2020 election, our country will return to the United States of America where basic human decency and truth will prevail.

Don Haines, Fuquay-Varina

On gerrymandering

Regarding “Shortest possible lines,” July 3 Forum:

Gerrymandering is not a single party issue, but an issue for both parties.

Fair district lines should be drawn up by an equal number of individuals from the three leading parties.

How else can unbiased redistricting be accomplished?

Doug Nelson, Durham

Honor this Jackson

This Fourth of July I wish to pay tribute to Robert H. Jackson (1892-1954), who never went to college but took enough law school — two years — to pass the bar and become a country lawyer.

Oh, and by the way, he later became Solicitor General of the United States, a United States Attorney General and a U.S.. Supreme Court Justice, the only person in history to hold all three of those positions.

But that’s not why I wish to honor him today. Robert Jackson was also the Chief U.S. Prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trial, which delivered justice to the Nazi racist murderers after World War II.

On this Fourth of July, let’s keep in mind what happened in Europe in the 1930s and ’40s and not take our freedoms in the United States for granted.

Edward Funkhouser, Raleigh