7/9 Letters: Rapinoe didn’t hurt the fight for gender equity. She did great work.

Rapinoe’s stand

In answer to Marc A. Thiessen (“Rapino hurts the fight for gender equity,” July 7), many of us regard Megan Rapinoe as a champion in the struggle for gender equity and social justice. When she takes a stand in opposition to the bullying and reprehensible words and behavior of the president, she shows respect for the values all Americans should hold dear. She honors the service and sacrifice of all who fought for our country.

In contrast, Trump’s petty feuds with athletes, calculated to stir up support from his base, bring dishonor to the nation and to American patriots. While the flag and the anthem are mere symbols, insensitive to any acts of disrespect, human beings suffer when they are subjected to oppression and injustice. As a mother, grandmother, and daughter of soldiers who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, I salute the unselfish courage of all who call out injustice in all its forms and advocate for racial, gender, economic, and social justice. As someone who was born in the deep South and had relatives who fought for the Confederacy, I condemn any idolatrous worship of symbols of the past that represent the nation’s shameful history and legacy of racism. Let us work together to put the past behind us. May the younger generation continue to use their voices, their acts of protest, and their votes to help bring about peace, justice, and reconciliation for all people.

Jean Jones Wilson

Durham

Moving state departments

Regarding moving state departments to Granville and Nash/Edgecombe counties, I would urge the state to look closely at this decision. Articles run by the N&O increased my awareness that it is hard to find qualified people and the number needed to fill positions in rural areas. The articles highlighted prisons, where there was a shortage of qualified people to fill positions. North Carolina’s population is moving from rural areas to urban areas and moving state jobs to rural counties will not stop the migration.

Ed Terrell

Raleigh

Paying for climate change

Does every North Carolinian have $2,300 to give away? The projection in the July 4th article “Study: Rising sea levels could cost Seattle $23B by 2040,” says that we in North Carolina will need to spend $34 billion in the next 20 years to fight sea level rise. That’s $2,300 from every man, woman and child currently residing in the state. The sooner we stop carbon pollution, the lower this bill will be. Get Congress to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). It taxes carbon and lets people find the solutions that work for them.

Dan Oldman

Durham

We’ve done it before

Bipartisan cooperation is a concept that is in no way foreign to North Carolinians or our politics. Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt and Republican Govs. Jim Martin and James Holshouser are all superb examples of leaders who worked with legislative leadership of the opposite party to deliver good government for the citizens of North Carolina.

Notably, Gov. Martin ran a campaign centered around one distinct promise, to finish I-40. Spoiler alert, he was able to deliver — with the help of a Democratic legislature — and North Carolinians have been all the better for his success. Gov. Cooper, much like Gov. Martin, ran on a platform of addressing all of the state’s issues, but one of his banner platforms was delivering Medicaid expansion to North Carolina. Since his election, he and his staff have done a phenomenal job of selling such a move, from the obvious health benefits and increase in access, to the vast economic upside for essentially every county in the state. In opposing expansion. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger are standing not only in the way of common sense and good government, but of North Carolina’s proud political history of cooperation for the greater good.

Lee A Rodio

Durham

Cellphone restrictions

Aw come on legislators: let’s get it together to prevent the overabundance of distracted driving. We need to restrict the use of hand held devices by any motorist (“NC Republicans say they must overcome libertarian streak to pass hands-free cellphone bill,” Feb 27). Examples of this dangerous behavior are constantly evident. It doesn’t matter whether your on a highway or city street; the danger is there.

Lee T Spitznagel

Raleigh