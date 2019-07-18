7/18 Letters: Explain to me how the N&O came to the conclusion that Trump is racist

Trump isn’t racist

Regarding “Are you OK with a racist president, Republicans?” (July 16 Editorial):

I wish the News & Observer would explain how it came to the conclusion that the president is a racist.

From the tweet that I saw, there is no mention of race, but of country of origin.

Wish I would see an editorial about the hate spewed by the “squad,” hatred of Jews, hatred of the USA, etc.

Guess liberal hate is OK with the N&O, but fake racism is not.

Bill Koch., Raleigh

Flashback to the ‘60s

As a protester in the 1960s, I remember being told to “love it or leave it.”

Not much has changed in 50 years.

Now we have a president who thinks that anyone who disagrees with him should go back to where they came from.

Guess what? We don’t have to love everything that our government does. This is America.

Stewart Rogers, Durham

NC reps, stand up

Regarding “House condemns Trump ‘racist’ tweets in extraordinary rebuke” (July 16) and related articles:.

The current occupant of the White House has once more shamed this nation with his xenophobic tweets.

But what’s worse is that my local representatives refused to vote for congressional censuring of this vile blight on our country for his ignorant tirade.

I am of both Cherokee and Irish descent, with my native ancestors having been forced from their lands and my Irish ones having been treated as less than human. My intelligent, kind and creative daughters are also part African-American.

What Donald Trump has written should be reviled by every decent human being, regardless of political party.

The people who truly value the tenets of our land and seek to uphold the words inscribed in the Constitution and on the Statue of Liberty are sickened by this vile man, and will vote accordingly.

Brandie Davis, Smithfield

Standardized testing

Regarding “Business leaders concerned about haste to reduce student testing” (July 13)

The acting president of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce says business leaders want to delay the reduction of standardized testing to discuss the benefits of testing verses time spent.

What benefits is he thinking about?

Tell me which jobs Chamber businesses are providing N.C. students that require them to select an answer from a choice of four?

How does a standardized test measure a student’s ability to think creatively, innovate, practice resilience, work within a team, or persist in meaningful problem solving?

Show me data that points to an improvement of student outcomes in the past 20 years based on increased use of standardized tests.

Maybe the Chamber is more concerned with the businesses that profit from N.C. education dollars spent on creating standardized tests and analyzing test data, rather than actual student learning.

Beverly Rust, New Bern

Change BOG venue

The UNC Board of Governors has rarely held meetings in venues large enough to accommodate the public.

In fact, it appears the BOG actually prefers this situation.

Tables are arranged so that a huge rectangle takes up most of the space. There are a few rows of seats around the edges, but these are reserved mostly for chancellors, staff and journalists.

Only after considerable pressure did the BOG implement a public comment period.

That only a few BOG members attend this session, and that these are not televised or recorded, with not even a synopsis in the minutes, further suggests a level of disdain for public input and oversight.

It’s not as if there are not larger venues on the Chapel Hill campus.

Until the BOG changes the venue, chancellors and staff should give up their seats to the public.

They can watch from the overflow room or from other offices, especially when the overflow room is at capacity. If they are needed, which rarely occurs, they can be summoned.

If there still aren’t enough seats for the public, a ticketing procedure can be implemented, another legally recognized accommodation.

UNC is the people’s university. The BOG and university officers and staff work for the people.

It’s time to grant the people the hospitality of seats in the room. Besides, it’s not just a courtesy; the law requires it.

Steve Hutton, Chapel Hill

A heartfelt story

Regarding “There is no fault in needing affordable housing” (July 14 Opinion):

I wanted to send my appreciation for an article so well written concerning a worthy topic.

So many people that have never been in a truly dire situation are ignorant to the plight of someone who has been. They have no understanding of the obstacles they face or the shame they endure.

Carla Osborne wrote a very heartfelt and observant story and I thank her for it.

Lee Ann Johnson, Greensburg, Penn.