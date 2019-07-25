7/25 Letters: Special Prosecutor Mueller was treated shabbily by Trump’s Republican Party

Mueller mistreated

Any potential candidate for political office watching the House Judicial Committee’s questioning of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller would have to have second thoughts about running.

Mueller, a Republican, being treated so shabbily by his fellow party members... How could one not expect to be attacked if you did not follow the current party line?

Mueller was harshly questioned by Republican committee members.

His report and ethics were challenged to the point that one could see how Mueller would never again vote for or support any member of the Trump Republican Party.

Bill Krupp, Raleigh

Fed up with debates

Climate change is the No. 1 issue among Democratic voters and its effects have never been more prevalent.

So why was it discussed for less than 16 minutes across both nights of the first Democratic debate?

The lack of attention to climate change does not reflect the will of the people.

I expect more from both the Democratic candidates and the debate moderators.

As a 19-year-old, I hear often that my generation must be the one to solve the climate crisis. We are told to mobilize, take action, and vote.

But we need a strong candidate to vote for. We deserve a president who’ll hear our concerns and champion clean energy solutions for all.

In Detroit, the debate moderators must ask more, harder-hitting climate questions. The candidates must present comprehensive, viable climate plans.

The 2020 election is our country’s last best hope of de-escalating the climate crisis. It’s about time the debates reflect that.

Olivia McAuliffe, Durham

Renters are wrong

While reading “Is Raleigh treating half its people like second-class citizens? Some renters think so.” (July 22), it struck me that an important point was omitted.

Renters don’t pay the property taxes that pay for the costs of building of sidewalks, parks, pools, and other community improvements.

Seems to me that treating those who pay no property taxes, the same as those who do pay property taxes, makes the property tax payers “third-class citizens.”

Mark Sidoti, Wake Forest

Expand Medicaid

Right on Gov. Roy Cooper! I simply do not understand the opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Now that 36 states have Medicaid expansion, every week we get new evidence that Medicaid expansion makes families healthier and our economy stronger.

As a semi-retired RN I speak regularly with N.C. residents recently discharged from the hospital.

I recently spoke with four people (ages 35-61) who have no health insurance and would most likely be eligible for coverage if North Carolina had Medicaid expansion.

All of them have illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and injury from motor vehicle accidents.

These are adults in the prime of their lives; they hope and plan to return to viable work.

If North Carolina had Medicaid expansion not only are they more likely to receive the necessary health care to extend their productivity and keep them out of the hospital, but our local economies (via the health care providers who see them) would benefit as well.

Medicaid expansion makes common sense as well as financial sense.

Susan Cohen, Durham

Trump’s promises

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016 he made several campaign promises.

The three biggest were a massive infrastructure program for the entire country, do away with the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a superior health care program, and build a wall to stop illegal entry and have Mexico pay for it.

He is now halfway through his four-year term and affordable insurance and infrastructure plans haven’t even started.

The wall is also a non-starter and Mexico isn’t paying for it.

Don’t blame the Democratic Congress for this. Trump had a Republican Senate majority and Congressional majority for his first two years.

Charlie Bruce, Southport

Vets need help too

I would like to know how it is a drug addict can overdose and get Narcan for free, yet my husband who served in the Navy during Vietnam, was honorably discharged and is a diabetic, cannot even get help from the VA for costly medications to treat side effects of radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

The system is so messed up that we help a person hooked on drugs get past an overdose, but we won’t help a veteran who has two serious medical situations because, according to the VA, our family makes too much money.

We live in his childhood home, not a big fine home on the river or a nice home out in the country.

It’s so unfair. He served and they likely didn’t.

Lou Pope, New Bern