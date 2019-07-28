7/28 Letters: We’re losing the right to call ourselves a democracy

Congress must act

Even while listening to Robert Mueller’s House Judiciary Committee testimony on the radio, his I-don’t-want-to-be-here body language came across loud and clear.

The Democrats should have asked the committee chair for permission to treat him as a hostile witness. GOP members should have ratcheted down their hostility as Mueller’s bland and minimalist comments played to their benefit.

But, at the very least, we need to see Congress start efforts to curtail foreign involvement in our elections.

Between outside election tampering and gerrymandering, we are losing the right to call ourselves a democracy.

Deborah Brogden, Raleigh

Mueller was used

Wednesday I watched a hateful spectacle too often perpetrated these days in the “name of the people.”

To bring 74-year-old, honorable Robert Mueller into the public arena for the purpose of generating another political Donald Trump gotcha moment was beyond cruel.

The only enlightening that “the people” received was that Mueller was badly served by his staff who used his trust to promote their own agenda.

Shame on them. Shame on both those committees and their pathetic leaders. And shame on the media for abetting that humiliation and not calling out those who perpetrated it.

Jackie Brooks, Lake Waccamaw

Impeach Trump

As a proud military veteran from Raleigh, I watched Mueller’s testimony with a mix of outrage and disgust.

If Congress is serious about protecting our democracy and our national security, our representatives must act immediately to impeach Donald Trump.

When I joined the Army in 2000, I swore an oath very similar to the one that President Trump took when he assumed office. The oath should mean something.

Instead of preserving and defending the Constitution, it’s clear that Trump has trampled on our most sacred values and he is unfit to be commander in chief. That’s why I’m calling on Rep. David Price to immediately take action to impeach Trump.

Edward Corcoran, Raleigh

Who we are now

Over 200 alumni, faculty members and former student leaders at a state university sign a letter condemning the actions of the speaker’s supporters at a rally on campus.

University officials make multiple statements that the university did not sponsor, host, or endorse the rally.

The mayor stated he was “extremely disappointed and disheartened” by the chants of the rally’s supporters.

What event could stoke so much discord? A white supremacist rally? An anti-fa demonstration?

No, it was President Trump’s campaign event. The president of the United States. Let that sink in.

What are we going to do, ban the U.S. president from holding campaign rallies?

This is what we are now — our president incites this much fury and acrimony wherever he goes. And his campaign is just getting started.

This is the United States.

Laurie McDowell, Raleigh

On renter input

A letter writer stated that because apartment dwellers don’t pay property tax they aren’t as qualified to participate in local government issues.

This is a terribly naive statement.

Property tax payments are part and parcel in a monthly rent payment. While payers of property taxes gain some relief from federal income taxes, renters do not.

Perhaps because of this disparity, the renter should have more input?

Fenton McGonnell, Durham

More sidewalks

Raleigh has a spotty history when it comes to thoughtful development.

Most older neighborhoods have sidewalks, and many on both sides of the street. Yet there are incongruous exceptions where a neighborhood sidewalk runs to a point, then stops.

And yet in countless neighborhoods where there are no sidewalks, driveways are required to have an approved sidewalk section near the street where a sidewalk might be.

If what the N&O article says is true — 50 percent of Raleigh inhabitants are renters — then the city has failed to serve all of its citizens.

Bruce Sharer, Raleigh

Let police vent

Police officers nationwide have been under scrutiny for comments made on their personal social media accounts.

As a retired law enforcement officer I have a word of warning for police administrators nationwide: Read the U.S. Constitution, especially the First Amendment

Officers are U.S. citizens who have the same rights as every other citizen.

I don’t care what they post on their personal accounts. As long as they do not let their personal feelings interfere with the way they conduct themselves on the street, then let them vent.

Wayne R. Muller, Angier