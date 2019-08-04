8/04 Letters: McConnell is leaving the door ajar for more Russian interference

McConnell must go

The U.S. senate is no longer a deliberative body and, this year alone, minimal legislation has come to the floor.

Sen. Mitch McConnell has three goals: continued appointment of right-leaning judges; his own re-election; and ensuring that Trump’s presidency is not threatened as illegitimate because of Russia’s help in 2016.

McConnell takes issue with being called “Moscow Mitch” or a Russian asset. He said: “I was accused of ‘aiding and abetting’ the very man I’ve singled out as our adversary and opposed for nearly 20 years: Vladimir Putin.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

My response: Well, maybe that’s what you’ve done in the past, but it’s not reflective of what you are doing now.

By blocking legislation, McConnell is leaving the door ajar for more help from Russia for both of them. So, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it must be a duck.

Seems like it’s time to elect new leaders.

Rosemary McGee, Raleigh

Honesty on bailout

Regarding “NC farmers net more than $105M to offset tariff losses” (July 31): An N.C. farmer quoted in this article says “in essence” Trump’s payment is a bailout, “but I didn’t go on a month long vacation in the Caribbean.”

Whoa, hold on there, let’s be clear. This is a targeted bailout, period.

My industry (wood products) is under significant and increasing stress. Where’s our bailout (read corporate/industry welfare)?

To be fair, it is not all tariffs, but if you voted for Trump and are accepting subsidies, please just be honest with yourselves and your neighbors. He is simply purchasing your next vote.

Meanwhile, other hard-working, tax-paying Americans are getting the short end of the stick.

Kevin Nesbitt, Apex

When is it socialism?

Upon reading the article about farmers receiving tax dollars to help offset the loss of income from tariffs I was struck by one simple fact: Receiving money from the government to help you get by is socialism.

Some speak of the terrible trade deals made by the government, yet clearly their economic well-being was the result of those trade deals.

It seems that many of those people in rural areas who are strong Trump supporters are alarmed at the prospect of America becoming more socialist. It appears they are OK with socialism when it helps them, but not when it helps everyone else.

Arlen Custer, Durham

Paper ballots

The State Board of Elections’ move last week towards human-readable paper ballots shows the governor’s appointees are exercising good judgment to harden voter confidence at a critical time.

The recent report by the Senate Intelligence Committee made clear that disinformation and social influence operations will try to erode public confidence in election outcomes, including in swing states like this one.

And in the absence of federal involvement, state officials are left making the tough calls about voting technologies.

Our elections board is showing voters it’s attuned to its responsibilities and to the harsh reality that it’s not enough that a system work, voters must trust it works.

Their good sense gives this voter confidence.

Josh Lawson, Raleigh

Former chief legal counsel for the State Board of Elections

Good planning

With the new development proposed in downtown Raleigh and the new soccer stadium on the drawing board, state and county Leaders should not get ahead of themselves.

Efficient transportation is the key to this puzzle.

Put in the light rail before it’s too late. Make it a part of the expansion. It will cost money but not as much now as later.

We could connect Chapel Hill, RDU, NC State, Research Triangle and downtown.

The time is now to build this system and by doing so we make the Triangle much more attractive to companies looking to relocate. Bring them here with good planning.

Julia Pietruszewski, Chapel Hill

Quarry is a win-win

Having a reliable and economical source of stone is key to making the creation and expansion of roadways affordable.

Proximity to the work zone is a significant factor in providing affordable gravel. For that reason, the Triangle Quarry near Umstead Park needs to be approved.

Gravel from this quarry will help hold down the costs of widening I-440 and finishing I-540.

Money from the quarry will allow RDU to better meet our region’s growing travel and economic needs. The conservative estimate of $24 million from the lease will help fund crucial infrastructure projects, including replacement of the airport’s primary runway, more gates and better amenities for passengers.

Umstead Park will be enhanced through new greenway connectivity which will complement the 50-plus miles of existing trails in neighboring parks. Recreational mountain bikers will no longer have to break the law by trespassing to enjoy this area.

The Triangle Quarry is a win-win for our region and should be allowed to open as quickly as possible.

Dan Daniel, Raleigh