8/14 Letters: Where’s the Republican outrage over Trump’s raging deficit?

GOP mum on deficit

When Obama was president, all we heard from Republicans was how they could not do anything because of the budget deficit and that he was doing a terrible job on managing the deficit.

It seemed to be front-page news regularly.

Today on page 4 in the N&O the headline was “US budget deficit grows 27% through July.” Spending rose 8 percent while tax revenue rose only 3 percent.

Sounds like someone is doing a terrible job managing the deficit today. Why isn’t this front-page news, and where is the Republicans outrage now?

Fillmore Bowen, Cary

Weak case on Trump

I don’t think much of conservative think tanks, but “Emotions and impeachment,” the Aug. 12 op-ed by the Heritage Foundation about misuse of the impeachment process, makes sense.

One should not overturn an election just because a case can be made; it should only be done if the president has done something so egregious that it requires removal.

That’s why I — and, I suspect, Nancy Pelosi and much of the voting public — think the case against Trump is pretty weak.

Instead of a doomed attempt at removal through impeachment, let’s vote him out in 2020 — along with his enablers, the rest of the Republican Party.

Lawrence Evans, Durham

Why I’m joining GOP

My moderate Republican friends bemoan the fact that the modern GOP, especially in North Carolina, has left them with no one to vote for.

An Aug. 9 op-ed piece by a Republican convinced me that Republicans need more moderate members to help push the party back on course for helping the people instead of helping the super-rich and hate groups.

I’ve started locally by switching parties to the GOP and attending party meetings. I probably wouldn’t have done this if I hadn’t met many thoughtful progressive members in the Durham County GOP in recent months.

I’m hoping I can help bring political discourse to the middle and help solve society’s problems. Engaging well-meaning people — but with very different opinions — is preferable to remaining in an echo chamber.

I can’t do this alone, but it won’t take a large number of people to have an impact. Please join me.

Dan Oldman, Durham

A misguided focus

Once again, Donald Trump and the gun lobby have attributed recent massacres to mental illness. But most studies of mass shooters have found only a small fraction have mental health issues.

Let us assume for a moment that mental health is the issue. How are those who suffer from mental health and are potential mass murderers to be identified and forced to seek treatment?

When classmates or neighbors of mass murderers are asked to describe them, most are astonished and the most they can say is that he was “quiet” or a “loner.”

Are we to require all quiet loners to seek treatment?

Isn’t it a saner solution to just stop the sale of assault weapons?

Judith Pulley, Chapel Hill

First step on climate

Regarding For the Record “A North Carolina farmer sees the climate changing,” (Aug. 12 Opinion):

Tandy Jones’ 36-year perspective highlights the pace of climate change occurring in one farmer’s working lifetime.

That pace won’t let up any time soon. Climate models predict worsening conditions for farmers in the coming decades, including more widespread drought in the U.S., higher temperatures and northward migration of growing zones for our staple crops.

The answer is to draw down emissions of heat-trapping gases by the burning of fossil fuels.

A bill currently before Congress assesses a fee on companies that extract fossil fuels and then returns a dividend to all Americans. The Energy Innovation Act reduces fossil fuel emissions without growing the size of government.

Passage would represent our country’s first serious step in turning this situation around.

Curt Heine, Chapel Hill

I applaud Dabo

Regarding “No championship rings yet for Clemson players suspended for playoff. Here’s why,” (Aug. 9)

Congratulations to the Clemson University administration and especially Coach Dabo Swinney for denying national championship rings to former players who were not on the team.

These players were suspended for breaking rules that were very clear or they chose to leave the program.

I’m sure they will probably go on and make millions, but Swinney is trying to make men out of them and trying to help them learn there are consequences for your actions. That’s not just college football, that applies to everyone.

It is refreshing to see a coach put that on the front burner. I am a Wolfpack fan and I applaud this.

Marty Ingram, Raleigh